UNICREDIT
Italy's CRT foundation will subscribe to UniCredit's 7.5
billion euro capital increase issue for up to 350 million euros,
a source close to the matter said on Tuesday, a day after the
bank announced the biggest rights issue in Europe's banking
sector in over a year.
* The bank's chief executive ruled out the bank becoming a
takeover target in a newspaper interview.
* The bank has 55 percent of the rights issue covered by its
shareholders, including retail investors, Corriere della Sera
said citing CEO Federico Ghizzoni.
* The bank already has support for as much as 70 percent of
its 7.5 billion euros rights issue from core shareholders, the
Financial Times reported quoting people close to the bank.
* Berenberg cut its price target on the bank to 1.46 euros,
from a previous 1.66 euros.
* INTESA SANPAOLO
Chief Executive Corrado Passera could become minister for
industry, overseas trade and the environment in the Italian
government being formed by ex-European Commissioner Mario Monti,
Corriere della Sera said in an unsourced report.
* FIAT
Car demand in the euro zone fell 3.7 percent month-on-month
in October, a weak indicator for retail sales in the currency
area going into the final quarter as economists worry about a
possible contraction in output.
* TELECOM ITALIA
The head of rival phone operator Wind Ossama Bessada said in an
interview in Corriere della Sera that this is not the time to
cut termination tariffs and a regulator decision should be taken
at the end of 2012 after market monitoring.
FINMECCANICA
Italian defence company Finmeccanica said it would
sell assets worth 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) to help cut
debt as it forecast a full year loss and scrapped its dividend
on Tuesday.
* HSBC cut its price target on the defence and aerospace stock
to 3.5 euros from 5 euros.
FONDIARIA-SAI
Standard & Poor's cut the Italian insurer's rating to BB+
from BB-, on creditwatch negative.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
Moody's downgraded the Italian lender's mortgage covered
bonds to A1 from Aaa. 4.1 billion euros of securities are
affected by the move, the rating agency said in a statement on
Tuesday.
* ENI
Kepler raised its price target on the oil stock to 28.2
euros, from 25.2 euros.
SMALL AND MID-CAPS
* SAFILO
The eyewear maker said on Wednesday it was lowering its
medium-term targets as a licence agreement with the Armani group
would not be renewed after the end of 2012.
