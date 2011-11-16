MILAN Nov 16 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

UNICREDIT

Moody's said on Wednesday it may cut the bank's 'A2/C-' ratings following a 10.6 billion euro third-quarter loss due mainly to goodwill writedowns.

The review will focus on the goodwill impairment and the extent to which it signals lower earnings expectations in UniCredit's core markets, especially Italy, as also shown by the bank's declining operating profit, Moody's said.

Italy's CRT foundation will subscribe to UniCredit's 7.5 billion euro capital increase issue for up to 350 million euros, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday, a day after the bank announced the biggest rights issue in Europe's banking sector in over a year.

FONDIARIA-SAI

Standard & Poor's cut the Italian insurer's rating to 'BB+' from 'BB-' after Fondiaria's nine-month results led to a further deterioration of its capitalisation and solvency position. The rating is on creditwatch negative.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Moody's downgraded the Italian lender's 4.1 billion euro mortgage-backed covered bonds to A1 from Aaa, the rating agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

FINMECCANICA

Italian defence company Finmeccanica said it would sell assets worth 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) to help cut debt as it forecast a full year loss and scrapped its dividend on Tuesday.

