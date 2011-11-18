MILAN Nov 18 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ITALY DEBT

Italy is facing a serious emergency, new Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Thursday as he promised rigour and fairness in painful reforms to dig the country out of a financial crisis that threatens the entire euro zone.

* INTESA SANPAOLO

The bank will decide on its new CEO in 7-10 days, Il Corriere della Sera said. The paper mentioned the name of Luxottica head Andrea Guerra as possible candidate but said an internal appointment was a possibility. Other papers mentioned BNL head Fabio Gallia, former UBI Banca head Giampiero Auletta Armenise and former Intesa manager Pietro Modiano.

POPOLARE DI MILANO

Private equity Investindustrial said on Thursday it had shares and rights options which, if exercised, would give it 6.38 percent of the bank's capital.

The bank's capital increase ends on Friday.

* MEDIASET

Debt-laden Dutch TV production company Endemol has rejected an offer from Time Warner for the group, la Repubblica said on Friday, citing a letter from Endemol.

SAFILO

The eyewear maker said on Thursday it had signed an agreement to buy eyewear manufacturer Polaroid Eyewear for $87.5 million.

* On Friday Safilo said it and Multibrands Italy, controlled by HAL Holding, had signed a loan agreement and an investment and underwriting agreement under which Multibrands Italy will grant Safilo the financial support to partially fund the acquisition of the Polaroid Eyeware business.

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia expects its domestic market to be slightly weaker in 2012 as consumers absorb the impact of austerity measures, the group's chief operating officer said on Thursday.

Italian telecoms authority AGCOM approved a new plan for reducing so-called mobile termination rates, the fees mobile phone companies charge other operators to terminate calls on their networks, the agency said on Thursday.

* ASTALDI

The group is close to lengthening the maturities of most of its debt with four banks from 2013 to 2016, MF said.

* PIRELLI

The holding company that has around 25 percent of the group is negotiating debt refinancing with the banks, Il Messaggero said.

