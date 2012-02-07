The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ITALIAN BANK RATINGS

Fitch Ratings said on Monday, following its downgrade of the Republic of Italy, it had cut its ratings on Banco Popolare and Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena to BBB from BBB+. UBI was cut to BBB+ from A- and Intesa Sanpaolo to A- from A. UniCredit remained A-.

UNICREDIT

UniCredit said on Monday it bought back a nominal 1.86 billion euros worth of bonds, as it moves to shore up its balance sheet.

The bank expects the bond buyback it completed on Monday to lift its core tier 1 ratio by about 11 basis point, a source close to the bank said.

* UBI

The bank's board could give CEO Victor Massiah a mandate to finalise a similar debt buyback, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

ENI.MI

Italy introduced a series of emergency measures on Monday to offset the impact of reduced natural gas imports from Russia as cold weather bit into supplies and sent gas demand to record high levels. Eni CEO Paolo Scaroni said he expected things to return to normal as of next weekend.

* BANCA GENERALI

The Italian asset manager said on Tuesday net inflows in January stood at 245 million euros, the second best January result since 2006, it said in a statement.

* IMPREGILO

French construction giant Vinci would be interested in buying Gruppo Salini's stake in Italy's largest construction group Impregilo, Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing unconfirmed market rumours. No one at Vinci was immediately available for comment.

* FINMECCANICA

The defence group's unit Selex SI is set to report a 150 million euro loss for the last fiscal year, Il Messaggero said.

* UNIPOL, FONDIARIA-SAI

Unipol has asked creditor banks of Premafin to convert part of their debt into equity as part of the 4-way merger between the insurer and the Fondiaria-SAI group, controlled by Premafin, Il Sole 24 Ore said. A similar request could be made as regards the 1 billion euro loan Fondiaria has with Mediobanca. The equity could then be sold to Unipol to strengthen its grip on Fondiaria, it said. The banks could end up with about 10 pct of the new Unipol-Fondiaria.

