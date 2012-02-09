The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

IMPREGILO, ATLANTIA

Italy's Gavio, a construction firm, is a step away from buying the Benetton family's stake in Impregilo, Italy's largest builder, that would make Gavio the biggest shareholder in Impregilo, several newspapers reported.

EDISON

The Italian power company's board may write down its value of its goodwill when the board meets next week on Monday, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

* UNIPOL, FONDIARIA-SAI

Unipol's board is expected to meet on Thursday to name the advisers on its plan to merge with troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI and set the date of the shareholder meeting called to approve the operation.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Italy's biggest retail bank could find it hard to meet its business plan targets if Italian economic output drops as expected in 2012, Managing Director Marco Morelli told unions at a closed-door meeting.

ALITALIA

Alitalia Chief Executive Rocco Sabelli will not seek reappointment when his term expires February 24, after he failed to bring the airline back to profit.

TELECOM ITALIA

Italy's biggest telecom group invested 4.2 billion euros ($5.6 billion) in Italy last year, its executive chairman Franco Bernabe said on Wednesday.

SMALL AND MID CAPS

YOOX

The Italian fashion online retailer reported net consolidated revenus up 35.9 percent to 291.2 million euros, as North American takes over Italy as the company's No. 1 market, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

