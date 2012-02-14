MILAN Feb 14 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

SOVEREIGN RATING

Moody's said late on Monday it had downgraded Italy's government bond rating to A3 from A2 with a negative outlook. It said Europe's weak macroeconomic prospects complicates the implementation of domestic austerity programmes and the structural reforms needed to promote competitiveness.

ENI

Italy has lifted the state of emergency it had introduced for gas supplies as a result of cold weather and a reduction in gas flows from Russia, the Industry Ministry said on Monday.

* ENEL

Italy's biggest utility Enel has covered 75 percent of its financing needs for 2012 with the successful placement of 3 billion euros ($3.96 billion) of bonds to retail investors, its chief executive said in a newspaper interview on Tuesday. * EDISON

The Italian utility reporting EBITDA of 1.003 billion euros, but booked writedowns to the tune of 928 million euros in 2011, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

TERNA

The power grid operator said on Monday it had successfully launched a 5-year bond issue for 1.25 billion euros. The proceeds will be used to fund investments to develop the grid.

* SNAM

Italian gas grid operator Snam said on Tuesday it will pay a dividend per share on 2011 results of 0.24 euros, up 4.3 percent from the previous year.

* LOTTOMATICA, SNAI

Italy's cabinet is aiming to raise some 500 million in new revenue by increasing taxes on slot machines and online gaming, MF reports on Tuesday.

For video lottery games, the government will examine new rules that raise taxes to 5 percent from 4 percent in 2012 and from 4.5 percent to 5.5 percent next year.

Operators will also be asked to make a one-off payment of 15,000 euros for each terminal in use. Taxes on "new slot" games are set to increase to 13 percent from 12 percent. In exchange, the government will crack down on overseas illegal gaming websites.

* FONDIARIA-SAI

Palladio Finanziaria and a group of investors close to it are aiming to build a stake in Fondiaria SAI of 10 percent, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The management of Mediobanca, which is brokering a merger between Fondiaria and peer insurer Unipol, met with the government on Monday to promote its plan, the paper added.

