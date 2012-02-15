MILAN Feb 15 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

MONTE DEI PASCHI

The foundation controlling Italy's number three lender is in talks with domestic investors to quickly sell a stake in the bank of up to 15 percent, three sources familiar with the situation said. * A proposal by private equity fund Equinox to buy a 12 percent stake in Monte Paschi from the MPS foundation has a good chance to be accepted, MF reported.

FONDIARIA SAI

Two Italian investors have built stakes of around 8 percent in the insurer and signed an agreement to back a planned 1.1 billion euro capital increase.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Italy's biggest retail bank has agreed to sell bad loans with a gross book value of around 1.64 billion euros for around 270 million euros. The sale would reduce the percentage of gross bad loans to 5.4 percent of all loans from 5.8 percent, the bank said late on Tuesday.

The bank also appointed former chief financial officer Carlo Messina as general manager.

ENI

Eni said on Wednesday its adjusted net profit fell 9.5 percent percent in the fourth quarter as high oil prices and increased Libyan production were offset by ongoing weakness in its gas and refining business.

The oil and gas group said on Wednesday it had made a new giant offshore natural gas discovery in Mozambique with a potential capacity of 212.5 billion cubic metres (bcm).

SNAM

Chief Executive Carlo Malacarne told la Repubblica that a marger with power grid operator Terna would make no sense. Malacarne declined to say whether the gas grid operator would bid with Belgian partner Fluxys for the E.ON's grid in Germany but said Snam looked with interest at Britain's Interconnector.

Snam Rete Gas is discussing with banks a refinancing of its debt in an operation which it aims to conclude before the summer and that would pave the way for its planned separation from parent group ENI, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report.

