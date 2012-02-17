The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL

Finsoe, the holding that controls insurer Unipol, reiterated on Thursday it would support Unipol's plan to rescue troubled rival Fondiaria-SAI by committing up to 300 million euros to a capital increase needed to this aim.

Private equity fund Clessidra is ready to reenter the fray to offer support to the plan to merge Unipol with the Fondiaria group, Il Messaggero said without citing sources.

The pact between funds Palladio and Sator is open to other investors while neither will exercise control over Fondiaria SAI, newspapers reported citing details of the pact.

According to Il Sole 24 Ore Palladio is looking for an industrial partner to back it.

ENEL

Italy's biggest utility said its offering of a 3 billion euro, two-part retail bond due in 2018 had attracted demand for more than 5 billion euros and yields had been set at the bottom of the range it had previously indicated.

Barclays has cut its rating to Equal Weight from Overweight and its target price to 3.7 euros from 5.2 euros.

FIAT

The auto maker said it had priced at par a 425 million Swiss franc bond due in Sept. 2015 that paid a fixed 5 percent coupon.

Fiat's U.S. affiliate Chrysler Group said on Thursday it has decided to withdraw its application for an advanced technology vehicles manufacturing loan from the Department of Energy.

* IMPREGILO

Constructor Salini, which holds around 20 percent of Impregilo, is considering a breakup idea for the group with the construction part going its way, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

BENETTON

The Benetton family's Edizione holding company said its offer to buy out minority shareholders in the clothing retailer was expected to take place in March and April after a filing with market regulator Consob on Thursday.

SMALL AND MID CAPS

INDESIT

Chief Executive Marco Milani has told investors sales in Russia are expected to grow by around 10 percent in February and March, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

