The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

BANKING FOUNDATIONS

The Italian government is opposed to a proposal in parliament that would prevent banking foundations from holding stakes in more than one lender, a parliamentary official said on Tuesday. * UNICREDIT

A Manhattan federal judge dismissed racketeering claims against UniCredit and its Bank Austria unit, dealing the Italian bank another victory and the trustee representing victims of Bernard Madoff's Ponzi scheme a major setback in his quest for compensation for the victims.

* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Private-equity firm Equinox challenges the choice of former UniCredit chief Alessandro Profumo as next chairman of the Siena-based bank and favours instead former Unipol Chief Executive Carlo Salvatori, Corriere della Sera reported.

The Monte dei Paschi Foundation could sell around 8 percent of the bank to a group of businessmen, and another 7 percent to private equity fund Clessidra, according to MF, which says the deal could be completed by the end of February.

The bank's small shareholders have created an association that will be officially presented on Feb. 29 and which aims to pick a board member at an April shareholder meeting, Il Messaggero reported quoting a source close to the association.

The source said the association would consider entering a shareholder pact with the MPS foundation.

FONDIARIA-SAI

Top executives from Matteo Arpe's Sator fund will hold talks with market watchdog Consob on Wednesday about their stake-building in the insurer, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday. * Representatives from Italian insurance regulator ISVAP will also be present at the talks, La Stampa reported. * ISVAP has asked Fondiaria-SAI for more details on its 2011 results in a letter sent earlier this month, Il Messaggero reported. * The board of Fondiaria's unit Milano Assicurazioni meets on Wednesday to approve preliminary 2011 results, several newspapers reported.

BANCO POPOLARE

The lender said late on Tuesday its hybrid bond buyback would boost 2012 results by 98 million euros and its Core Tier 1 ratio by 24 basis points.

As a result of the buyback, its pro-forma Core Tier 1 -- excluding fourth-quarter results -- will rise to 6.9 percent, it said in a statement.

* MEDIOBANCA

The investment bank will publish quarterly results on Wednesday.

FIAT

CEO Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday the group would consider rejoining employers' group Confindustria should Alberto Bombassei become chairman of the business lobby.

SMALL AND MID CAPS * SEAT PAGINE GIALLE

The directory company said on Wednesday it had extended for the second time this week a deadline for creditors to approve its proposal to restructure 2.7 billion euros ($3.6 billion) of debt.

* AMPLIFON

Kepler has raised its rating on the stock to "buy" from "hold."

