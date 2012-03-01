The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ITALIAN BANKS

Italian banks took 139 billion euros of cheap three-year European Central Bank funds at an auction on Wednesday, above the 116 billion euros they tapped at a previous December tender, Bank of Italy sources said.

UNICREDIT

Italian banking figures are emerging as the main potential candidates to replace UniCredit Chairman Dieter Rampl, who will end his mandate in May after losing the backing of Italian investors, sources familiar with the situation said.

MONTE DEI PASCHI

The banking foundation that controls Italy's third-biggest bank said on Wednesday creditor banks must quickly unblock the shares used as guarantee for their loans to let the foundation sell a stake of up to 15 percent in the lender.

* MEDIASET

Italy's largest commercial broadcaster will report a profit Tuesday March 20 of over 200 million euros, the CEO said in a newspaper interview. It may cut its dividend by up to 70 percent say analysts, as declining audiences and risks of stricter regulation combine to undermine its dominance on the domestic advertising scene.

*PREMAFIN

The holding company that controls Fondiaria-SAI will hold a board meeting Thursday to reject an offer from Sator and Palladio to buy Premafin, Il Sole-24 Ore reported.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................