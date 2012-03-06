The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
EDISON, A2A, EDF
Italian market regulator Consob dismissed on Monday a press
report that it planned to ask France's EDF to raise the
price of a bid to buy out minority shareholders in Italian power
producer Edison, a source close to Consob said.
Edison shareholder Carlo Tassara has filed a complaint with
Consob over the price of EDF's bid.
UNIPOL, FONDIARIA-SAI, PREMAFIN
, MILANO ASSICURAZIONI
The share swap ratios of a four-way merger to rescue
troubled Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI could be discussed at a
board meeting on March 15, a source close to Fondiaria said on
Monday. The source also said there had not been any requests
from regulators to exclude debt-laden Premafin from the merger.
* The March 15 deadline for setting the share swap ratios
looks difficult to meet, Il Messaggero reported.
Premafin is close to agreeing a restructuring of its 370
million euro debt but some details are yet to be finalised, a
source close to the matter said on Monday. Under the draft
agreement 150 million euros in debt would be turned into a
mandatory convertible three-year loan and the maturity of the
remaining 220 million euros would be extended to 2016.
* The maturity of the remaining 220 million euros is to be
extended to 2018 with a first tranche to be paid in 2016 and a
second one in 2017, several newspapers reported.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Creditor banks Credit Suisse and Mediobanca have asked the
MPS foundation in a letter for proceeds from the planned sale of
a 15 percent stake in the bank to be divided fairly as they seek
an accord with a pool of 11 banking creditors, ANSA news agency
reported on Monday. The two banks wish for the proceeds to be
divided proportionally among the lenders, it said.
* The two banks want a 'pari passu' clause to be applied
placing them on equal footing with the pool of 11 banks headed
by JPMorgan.
* Equinox's offer to buy a 10-12 percent stake in the bank for
450-500 million euros has a good chance of being accepted, MF
reported.
ANSALDO STS
The rail technology firm said on Monday it would pay a 2011
dividend of 0.20 euros a share, below analysts' expectations for
0.226 euros a share.
* LOTTOMATICA
The lottery operator said on Tuesday Rome's appeals court
had rejected an appeal against a 2005 arbitration stating that
the start of Lottomatica's Lotto game concession was in June 8,
1998 - therefore running until June 8, 2016.
* ATLANTIA
The chief executive of the motorway operator told la
Repubblica that traffic volumes in 2012 were expected to show a
"recessionary trend" after a 1.3 percent drop in 2011.
* INTESA SANPAOLO
The Italian bank and the other 11 members of the steering
committee of Greek creditors said on Monday they would accept a
bond swap offer that will more than halve the value of their
Greek debt holdings.
FIAT INDUSTRIAL
The truck and tractor maker said on Monday its U.S. unit CNH
Global had signed a memorandum of understanding with
Brazil's Minas Gerais state to invest 600 million reals ($347
mln) in a new construction equipment plant in Montes Claros.
* FINMECCANICA
Italian state holding Cassa Depositi e Prestiti's strategic
fund has only looked at possible investments in AnsaldoEnergia
and Avio among possible assets that Finmeccanica is looking to
sell, la Repubblica reported citing financial sources.
* BG GROUP
UK gas producer BG Group is reconsidering its investment in
a regasification plant near Brindisi after waiting 11 years for
permits from Italian authorities, the head of the company's
Italian arm Luca Manzella told Il Sole 24 Ore.
* ENI
Angolan state oil firm Sonangol is in talks with ENI over a
share of its 33.3 percent stake in Portugal's Galp, MF reported.
SMALL AND MID CAPS
AUTOSTRADA TORINO-MILANO
The board of the Italian motorway operator approved on
Monday the acquisition of the entire capital of IGLI - the
holding company that owns 29.96 percent of Impregilo -
following the deal among IGLI shareholders the Gavio, Benetton
and Ligresti families. The board also approved a capital
increase of up to 500 million euros.