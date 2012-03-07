The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
* ERG
The refiner's core earnings fell 40 percent to 55 million
euros in the fourth quarter due to ongoing weakness in refining
margins and a shutdown at one of its power plants, it said on
Wednesday.
* PREMAFIN, FONDIARIA-SAI
Premafin has wirtten a letter to the board members of
Fondiaria-SAI asking them to consider reducing the amount of a
planned capital increase of up to 1.1 billion euros, La
Repubblica and Il Sole 24 Ore say. Il Sole also says that some
of Premafin's creditors want to ask a legal opinion on the rival
offer by Sator and Palladio.
* FIAT
Fiat is talking to Opel about possible production
cooperation after General Motors Co's alliance with PSA
Peugeot Citoren, Il Sole 24 Ore said. It quoted Opel
CEO Karl-Friedrich Stracke as saying that Marchionne had spoken
to GM's Vice Chairman Steve Girsky, although Stracke said he did
not know at what stage the talks were.
Fiat-Chrysler in the United States "is ready to host the
main HQ for the company whenever we want," CEO Sergio Marchionne
told Detroit News in an interview, according to La Repubblica.
Marchionne also said he would have already moved the HQ to the
United States from Italy but could not do so because of
"constraints".
Volkswagen recently contacted Peugeot
to find points of "convergence", Corriere della Sera said,
citing rumours at the Geneva autoshow.
* UNICREDIT
Former Borsa Italiana Chairman Professor Angelo Tantazzi and
Generali Chairman Gabriele Galateri, together with former Eni
and Atlantia chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro, are among the
names being considered to succeed Dieter Rampl as chairman of
the bank, Corriere della Sera said.
Italy's largest bank by assets has decided it will take part
in the private-sector initiative to help ease Greece's debt load
by 100 billion euros ($131 billion), a spokesman said on
Tuesday.
* MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Part of the foundation's 15 percent stake up for grabs could
be sold to institutional investors through an accelerated
book-building process, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
The Italian Economy Ministry is about to give the go-ahead
to the banking foundation that controls Italy's Banca Monte dei
Paschi di Siena for a sale of a stake of up to 15 percent in the
country's No.3 lender, sources close to the matter said on
Tuesday.
* INTESA SANPAOLO
The bank could pay a dividend and book goodwill writedowns
on goodwills, Il Messaggero said on Wednesday, citing an
intervention by CEO Enrico Cucchiani at the surveillance board
the day before, without saying where it got the information
from.
BANCA GENERALI
Banca Generali posted net inflow in February of 160 million
euros compared to inflows of 245 million euros in January, the
company said in a statement on Tuesday.
ENEL GREEN POWER
Enel Green Power (EGP), Italy's biggest renewable energy
group, is cutting its dividend after posting a surprise fall in
net profit last year due to a heavy tax charge.
EDISON
Standard and Poor's downgraded the Italian utility's credit
rating to BB-plus/B and kept its long-term rating on credit
watch negative, the U.S. rating agency said on Tuesday, citing
continued delays to its shareholder restructuring.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................