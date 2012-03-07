The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

* ERG

The refiner's core earnings fell 40 percent to 55 million euros in the fourth quarter due to ongoing weakness in refining margins and a shutdown at one of its power plants, it said on Wednesday.

* PREMAFIN, FONDIARIA-SAI

Premafin has wirtten a letter to the board members of Fondiaria-SAI asking them to consider reducing the amount of a planned capital increase of up to 1.1 billion euros, La Repubblica and Il Sole 24 Ore say. Il Sole also says that some of Premafin's creditors want to ask a legal opinion on the rival offer by Sator and Palladio.

* FIAT

Fiat is talking to Opel about possible production cooperation after General Motors Co's alliance with PSA Peugeot Citoren, Il Sole 24 Ore said. It quoted Opel CEO Karl-Friedrich Stracke as saying that Marchionne had spoken to GM's Vice Chairman Steve Girsky, although Stracke said he did not know at what stage the talks were.

Fiat-Chrysler in the United States "is ready to host the main HQ for the company whenever we want," CEO Sergio Marchionne told Detroit News in an interview, according to La Repubblica. Marchionne also said he would have already moved the HQ to the United States from Italy but could not do so because of "constraints".

Volkswagen recently contacted Peugeot to find points of "convergence", Corriere della Sera said, citing rumours at the Geneva autoshow.

* UNICREDIT

Former Borsa Italiana Chairman Professor Angelo Tantazzi and Generali Chairman Gabriele Galateri, together with former Eni and Atlantia chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro, are among the names being considered to succeed Dieter Rampl as chairman of the bank, Corriere della Sera said.

Italy's largest bank by assets has decided it will take part in the private-sector initiative to help ease Greece's debt load by 100 billion euros ($131 billion), a spokesman said on Tuesday.

* MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Part of the foundation's 15 percent stake up for grabs could be sold to institutional investors through an accelerated book-building process, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

The Italian Economy Ministry is about to give the go-ahead to the banking foundation that controls Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena for a sale of a stake of up to 15 percent in the country's No.3 lender, sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

* INTESA SANPAOLO

The bank could pay a dividend and book goodwill writedowns on goodwills, Il Messaggero said on Wednesday, citing an intervention by CEO Enrico Cucchiani at the surveillance board the day before, without saying where it got the information from.

BANCA GENERALI

Banca Generali posted net inflow in February of 160 million euros compared to inflows of 245 million euros in January, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

ENEL GREEN POWER

Enel Green Power (EGP), Italy's biggest renewable energy group, is cutting its dividend after posting a surprise fall in net profit last year due to a heavy tax charge.

EDISON

Standard and Poor's downgraded the Italian utility's credit rating to BB-plus/B and kept its long-term rating on credit watch negative, the U.S. rating agency said on Tuesday, citing continued delays to its shareholder restructuring.

