The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
DEBT ISSUANCE
Italy offers up to 2.5 billion euros of its Jan. 2014
zero-coupon bond at auction on Tuesday, and a total of up to 1
billion euros of two off-the-run linkers maturing in 2017 and
2019.
Bonds of weaker euro zone countries suffered a sell-off on
Monday due to a political crisis in the Netherlands and worries
about the outcome of French presidential election.
The Treasury said late on Monday it would offer up to 6.25
billion euros of fixed-rate BTP bonds on Friday, reopening its
five-year and 10-year benchmarks and two off-the-run BTPs due in
2016 and 2019.
* IPOs
Italian cashmere maker Brunello Cucinelli on Monday prices
its initial public offering at 7.75 euros per share, the top of
the planned range. The offer was covered around 17 times at the
highest price, it said in a statement.
The new company, which will debut on the Milan bourse on
April 27, will have a market capitalisation of 527 million
euros.
* SNAM
The Italian gas transport group posted a
higher-than-expected 3.7 percent rise in its operating profit in
the first quarter, boosted by higher returns on its regulated
gas transportation and distribution businesses.
* PIRELLI
The tyre maker said on Tuesday it had agreed to set up a
joint venture with Indonesia's leading automotive components
maker PT Astra Otoparts TBK to build a motorcycle tyre
factory in Indonesia.
* ENI
The oil and gas group is in talks with Russia's largest
crude producer, Rosneft, to jointly develop the Black
Sea Val Shatskogo deposit, the Kommersant daily reported on
Tuesday.
* FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL, PREMAFIN
The planned capital increase of 1.1 billion euros at
Fondiaria-SAI, part of the plan to merge with peer Unipol, could
be reduced to 0.95-1.0 billion euros to give Unipol 62-64
percent of the new company compared to the 66.7 percent Unipol
previously wanted, Il Messaggero said.
MEDIOBANCA, MEDIOLANUM
Italian investment bank Mediobanca said on Monday that Ennio
Doris, the head of asset management company Mediolanum, had quit
as board member.
* EDISON
EDF and A2A are considering either raising
the price of the bid on Edison's minorities to 0.895 euros per
share or an overall revision of the price paid by the Italian
power producer's shareholders, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.
SMALL AND MID CAPS
* PININFARINA
Italian car designer Pininfarina said on Tuesday
it had signed a debt rescheduling agreement with banks which
lengthened the duration of its debt.
* RCS MEDIAGROUP
Proto Organization LTD said in a statement on Tuesday it
held 2 percent of the publisher and did not foresee further
raising the stake at present.
