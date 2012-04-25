The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

FINMECCANICA

The chief executive of the Italian defence company, Giuseppe Orsi, is under investigation by prosecutors over allegations of international corruption and money laundering, a judicial source said. The company has repeatedly denied paying bribes. * The group's top management may soon be replaced, Il Sole 24 Ore said adding Deputy Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli was looking into the matter and may meet Orsi on Wednesday.

MEDIOBANCA

The investment bank said board member Vincent Bollore resigned in order to comply with a law that bars individuals from holding multiple board seats.

* ENI

The oil and gas group said in a statement on Tuesday Amorim Energia would pay a price of 14.25 euros per share to buy a 5 percent stake in Galp Energia from Eni.

* GENERALI

The insurer said board members Alberto Nagel and Francesco Saverio Vinci had stepped down to comply with new regulations which bars holding multiple board seats in financial companies.

* IMPREGILO

The builder said on Tuesday its stake in Brazil's EcoRodovias was bound to a shareholder agreement with co-owner Almeida group, after the CEO of Italy's Atlantia said he would look at the Impregilo's stake if it went up for sale.

* IPOs

Italian clothing group Benetton and menswear maker Ermenegildo Zegna both said said on Tuesday they had taken stakes in cashmere specialist Brunello Cucinelli, which completed an initial public offering in Milan.

