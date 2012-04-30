The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
* EURO ZONE CRISIS
Italy and Germany are working to get their parliaments to
approve the EU accords on the rescue fund and budget discipline
on the same day, la Repubblica said on Monday in an unsourced
report. The paper added the simultaneous approval would be
marked by an event where Italian Premier Mario Monti and German
Chancellor Angela Merkel would seek to promote a new image of
Europe where growth and fiscal austerity walk hand-in-hand.
The IMF welcomed the idea of common euro zone bills - as
opposed to longer-dated, jointly-issued eurobonds - and may try
to persuade Germany to back the proposal drafted by a group of
economists, la Repubblica wrote in an unsourced report.
A centralised debt management office would take care of the
bills issuance for a maximum amount equal to 10 percent of each
country's GDP. Countries would lose the faculty of issuing bills
independently but would need to respect EU fiscal rules in order
to access the jointly-guaranteed issues.
The European Central Bank has suggested Italy should merge
some of its provinces, several newspapers reported.
* ECONOMIC DATA
National statistics office ISTAT will publish on Monday
Italy's April inflation figures at 0900 GMT.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect consumer prices to show a
0.4 percent increase month-on-month and a 3.2 percent annual
rise, down from 3.3 percent in March.
GENERALI
Europe's third largest insurer sees first quarter premiums
growing 6.1 percent to 19.8 billion euros based on preliminary
results, it said on Saturday at its annual shareholders'
meeting.
FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL
Italian insurer Unipol and its adviser Mediobanca
will defend their plan to create Italy's second largest
insurance group to antitrust regulators on Monday, the same day
a rival bidder is expected to announce its next move.
An antitrust probe into the planned merger between
loss-making Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI and Unipol does not
compromise its 1.1 billion euro cash call due in June, the bank
heading the consortium for the operation said.
U.S. investment bank J.P. Morgan said on Sunday it was not
involved in a plan for a capital increase at Fondiaria-SAI, as
Italian daily La Repubblica reported in its Saturday edition. It
is a financial adviser to Unipol, it said in a statement.
* Unipol said on Monday it expected a positive first-quarter,
with "a significant improvement" compared to the same period of
2011.
* Unipol will hold a shareholder meeting on Monday.
UNICREDIT
The German unit of Italy's larget bank by assets has seen a
strong first quarter, its xhief financial officer told a German
paper.
TELECOM ITALIA
The telephone company's unlisted main shareholder Telco will
undertake a capital increase for an unspecified amount, said
Assicurazioni Generali Chief Executive Giovanni Perissinotto on
Saturday.
MEDIOBANCA
Pier Silvio Berlusconi, the eldest son of Italy's former
prime minister, Silvio Berlusconi, will replace his sister
Marina as director at influential investment bank Mediobanca, a
source close to the Berlusconi family's Fininvest
holding company said on Friday.
TERNA
An investment bank has put forward a plan that envisages
Italian power grid operator Terna buying a controlling stake in
gas transport group Snam in a 3.5 billion-euro ($4.6
billion) deal without using public money.
IMPREGILO
Italian builder Salini criticised the financial report of
rival Impregilo on Friday, as it seeks to convince fellow
shareholders in the construction group to back its plan to
create a national champion in the sector.
SMALL AND MID-CAPS
BRUNELLO CUCINELLI
Italian cashmere specialist Brunello Cucinelli made
a sparkling market debut in Milan on Friday, buoyed by strong
demand for European luxury goods stocks that have shrugged off
double-dip recessions on the continent.
Mediobanca said it and joint bookrunner Bank of America
Merrill Lynch had fully exercised an greenshoe option
for 2.04 million shares in Cucinelli.
* RCS MEDIAGROUP
The sale of France's Flammarion, owned by the Italian
publisher, will soon enter the second round with bids expected
at around 300 million euros, French newspaper Les Echos reported
on Monday without citing sources.
Generali CEO Perissinotto said on Saturday the insurer
planned to exit the publisher's shareholder pact but would wait
for an improvement in stock prices before cutting its stake in
RCS.
UNLISTED COMPANIES
FERRERO
Italian confectionery group Ferrero has agreed to set aside
$3 million to settle a class-action lawsuit championed by a
Californian mother after she discovered the group's Nutella
chocolate spread packed more calories than jam or syrup.