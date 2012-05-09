The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

LABOUR MARKET REFORM

A further delay in the passage of Italy's labour reform package, which is currently being debated in parliament, could damage the credibility of the country's reform agenda, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said on Tuesday.

MEDIASET

Mediaset, Italy's biggest commercial broadcaster, said falling ad sales and a weak pay-TV performance dragged quarterly net profit down 85 percent, and it repeated its guidance for lower 2012 profit. * Barclays cut its price target on the stock to 1.6 euros from 1.9 euros. Rating "equal weight". * Nomura cut its price target on the stock to 1.7 euros from 1.95 euros. Rating "reduce."

* TELECOM ITALIA, TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA

The board of the telecoms group is expected to approve on Wednesday a spin-off of its media unit as it discusses strategic options for the future of TI Media.

Carlo De Benedetti was quoted as saying in Corriere della Sera his L'Espresso media group was not interested in buying TI Media's La7 TV-channel because it was not yet up for sale. "But they will be forced to sell later. It's not a problem."

* INTESA SANPAOLO

Nomura has cut its price target on the stock to 1.7 euros from 1.9 euros, keeping a "buy" rating.

* BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Nomura has raised its price target on the stock to 0.36 euros from 0.33 euros, keeping a "reduce" rating.

* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The top shareholder in the bank has reached a debt restructuring agreement with its creditor banks which could be signed soon and certainly before a mid-May deadline, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

* LOTTOMATICA

The CEO of the gaming company told the Financial Times the Italian market, which accounts for 60 percent of its income, "is approaching maturity ... it will remain an important cash generator but most of the growth will come from elsewhere."

SMALL AND MID-CAPS

ASTALDI

The construction group dismissed market talk of a capital increase adding it was not aware of any element that could explain the 9.97 percent drop in its share price on Tuesday.

"Rumors about transactions on share capital aimed at strengthening the capital structure are groundless," Astaldi said in a statement late on Tuesday.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

Disagreements among shareholders at the Italian publisher could further delay the appointment of a new CEO charged with turning around the loss-making company, sources close to the situation said on Tuesday.

* FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL

The parties are nearing an agreement on share swap ratios to merge the two insurers which would hand Unipol 62-63 percent of the resulting entity, Il Messaggero reported, adding further adjustments may still be necessary.

The boards of the following companies meet to approve quarterly results on Wednesday:

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

GEOX

LOTTOMATICA

TELECOM ITALIA

TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA

MEDIOBANCA

ENEL GREEN POWER

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................