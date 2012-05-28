The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY
Italy sells up to 3.5 billion euros of a new zero-coupon May
2014 bond on Monday and up to 750 million euros of two
inflation-linked bonds due in 2016 and 2017.
EURO ZONE AND GREECE
Greece's conservative have regained an opinion poll lead
that would allow the formation of a pro-bailout government
committeed to keeping the country in the euro zone, a batch of
new surveys showed on Saturday.
There is more than a 50 percent chance that Greece will
leave the euro, the chairman of Banca del Monte dei Paschi di
Siena said on Sunday, while was confident that the
single currency bloc would survive.
ENI, SNAM
Italy moved to split gas company Snam from oil major Eni on
Friday as it looks to boost competition to lower energy prices
and take a lead in building a European gas transport champion.
In a decree, the government said Eni had up to 18 months to
sell down its 52.5 percent stake in Snam which is worth around 6
billion euros at current market prices.
INTESA SANPAOLO
Italy's biggest retail bank has told unions it could merge
or close nearly one fifth of its Italian branches to cut costs,
a union leader said on Sunday. CEO Enrico Cucchiani is due to
meet with union representatives in Rome on Wednesday, he said.
* The bank holds a shareholder meeting in Turin on Monday.
TELECOM ITALIA
Hedge funds are selling shares in Italy's biggest telecoms
group as they expect growing competition from fibre optic group
Metroweb, Corriere della Sera reported on Saturday without
citing sources.
Italian state-backed private equity fund Fondo Strategico
may announce on Monday a 500 million euro investment into
Metroweb, the paper said.
Corriere also said Telecom Italia's board on Monday would
discuss plans for next-generation networks.
* The head of Italy' Fondo Strategico Maurizio Tamagnini and
the CEO of state-holding Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) - which
controls the fund - hold a press conference in Milan.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Italy's third-biggest lender has received two binding offers
for its 60 percent stake in small Piedmont lender Biverbanca, a
source in the financial sector said on Friday.
FIAT
After the accord with Mazda further cooperation
with Suzuki is possibile and Honda could also
offer opportunities, while Fiat is not interested in Mitsubishi
, Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne told U.S. magazine
Automobile according to Saturday's La Stampa and Il Messaggero.
Russia's Sberbank signed on Friday a draft agreement with
the city of Moscow to assemble vehicles - including some
Fiat-Chrysler brands - in the Russian capital, Il Sole 24 Ore
said on Saturday quoting Russian newsagency Interfax.
AUTOGRILL
The Benetton family's holding Edizione is again considering
spinning off the duty-free business of Autogrill, Il Sole 24 Ore
reported on Sunday. The plan would be to carry out the spin-off,
including Spain-based duty free division Aldeasa, by the end of
the year and proceed to a separate listing, possibily on the
Hong Kong stock exchange.
* A2A
The Industry Ministry is studying a plan drafted by McKinsey
which envisages merging regional utilities A2A and Iren
, with an investment by state-holding CDP, la
Repubblica-A&F reported on Monday citing sources among the
involved parties. Smaller utilities Hera and Acegas-APS
would join the merger at a later stage.
Hera CEO Roberto Garbati told Monday's La Stampa that the
creation of a Northern-Italian multi-utility was a possibility
and that Edipower - jointly controlled by A2A and Iren - could
be the heart of the project.
RCS MEDIAGROUP
The loss-making publisher picked Pietro Scott Jovane, the
head of Microsoft Italy, to become its chief executive and lead
the business turnaround, the company said on
Friday.
John Elkann, chairman of RCS's shareholder Fiat, told
magazine Prima Comunicazione that the conditions had been
created for a positive change that should help the publisher
come out of a "declining spiral."
UNIPOL, FONDIARIA-SAI, PREMAFIN
, MILANO ASSICURAZIONI
The insurer said on Friday it would consider "appropriate
measures" to protect its interests against the spreading of
unfounded press rumours in the past few days about its financial
strength.
It also said it would take more time to decide on a proposal
by rival Fondiaria-SAI's parent company Premafin about the
planned four-way merged aimed at creating Italy's No.2 insurer.
Fondiaria and Premafin are aiming to reach a decision on
share swap ratios for the merger by June 12, several newspapers
reported on Saturday.
Unipol has submitted to Italy's antitrust authority plans to
sale brands and related portfolios for a total of 1.5 billion
euros, in order to get a green light to the Fondiaria merger, Il
Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday.
Mediobanca has committed not to take any stakes in the
merged entity or not to exercise any rights connected to stakes
it may end up with.
The antitrust commission should examine Unipol's and
Mediobanca's commitments on Wednesday. The antitrust probe is
expected to wrap up on June 5, La Repubblica said on Sunday.
YOOX
The online fashion retailer said it was continuing talks
with French luxury giant PPR to set up an e-commerce
venture with the aim of striking a final deal in the coming
months.
EDISON
The energy producer said on Friday that a bid for its
minorities from France's EDF was not aimed at a
delisting.