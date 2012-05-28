The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY

Italy sells up to 3.5 billion euros of a new zero-coupon May 2014 bond on Monday and up to 750 million euros of two inflation-linked bonds due in 2016 and 2017.

EURO ZONE AND GREECE

Greece's conservative have regained an opinion poll lead that would allow the formation of a pro-bailout government committeed to keeping the country in the euro zone, a batch of new surveys showed on Saturday.

There is more than a 50 percent chance that Greece will leave the euro, the chairman of Banca del Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Sunday, while was confident that the single currency bloc would survive.

ENI, SNAM

Italy moved to split gas company Snam from oil major Eni on Friday as it looks to boost competition to lower energy prices and take a lead in building a European gas transport champion.

In a decree, the government said Eni had up to 18 months to sell down its 52.5 percent stake in Snam which is worth around 6 billion euros at current market prices.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Italy's biggest retail bank has told unions it could merge or close nearly one fifth of its Italian branches to cut costs, a union leader said on Sunday. CEO Enrico Cucchiani is due to meet with union representatives in Rome on Wednesday, he said. * The bank holds a shareholder meeting in Turin on Monday.

TELECOM ITALIA

Hedge funds are selling shares in Italy's biggest telecoms group as they expect growing competition from fibre optic group Metroweb, Corriere della Sera reported on Saturday without citing sources.

Italian state-backed private equity fund Fondo Strategico may announce on Monday a 500 million euro investment into Metroweb, the paper said.

Corriere also said Telecom Italia's board on Monday would discuss plans for next-generation networks. * The head of Italy' Fondo Strategico Maurizio Tamagnini and the CEO of state-holding Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) - which controls the fund - hold a press conference in Milan.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italy's third-biggest lender has received two binding offers for its 60 percent stake in small Piedmont lender Biverbanca, a source in the financial sector said on Friday.

FIAT

After the accord with Mazda further cooperation with Suzuki is possibile and Honda could also offer opportunities, while Fiat is not interested in Mitsubishi , Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne told U.S. magazine Automobile according to Saturday's La Stampa and Il Messaggero.

Russia's Sberbank signed on Friday a draft agreement with the city of Moscow to assemble vehicles - including some Fiat-Chrysler brands - in the Russian capital, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday quoting Russian newsagency Interfax.

AUTOGRILL

The Benetton family's holding Edizione is again considering spinning off the duty-free business of Autogrill, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday. The plan would be to carry out the spin-off, including Spain-based duty free division Aldeasa, by the end of the year and proceed to a separate listing, possibily on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

* A2A

The Industry Ministry is studying a plan drafted by McKinsey which envisages merging regional utilities A2A and Iren , with an investment by state-holding CDP, la Repubblica-A&F reported on Monday citing sources among the involved parties. Smaller utilities Hera and Acegas-APS would join the merger at a later stage.

Hera CEO Roberto Garbati told Monday's La Stampa that the creation of a Northern-Italian multi-utility was a possibility and that Edipower - jointly controlled by A2A and Iren - could be the heart of the project.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

The loss-making publisher picked Pietro Scott Jovane, the head of Microsoft Italy, to become its chief executive and lead the business turnaround, the company said on Friday.

John Elkann, chairman of RCS's shareholder Fiat, told magazine Prima Comunicazione that the conditions had been created for a positive change that should help the publisher come out of a "declining spiral."

UNIPOL, FONDIARIA-SAI, PREMAFIN , MILANO ASSICURAZIONI

The insurer said on Friday it would consider "appropriate measures" to protect its interests against the spreading of unfounded press rumours in the past few days about its financial strength.

It also said it would take more time to decide on a proposal by rival Fondiaria-SAI's parent company Premafin about the planned four-way merged aimed at creating Italy's No.2 insurer.

Fondiaria and Premafin are aiming to reach a decision on share swap ratios for the merger by June 12, several newspapers reported on Saturday.

Unipol has submitted to Italy's antitrust authority plans to sale brands and related portfolios for a total of 1.5 billion euros, in order to get a green light to the Fondiaria merger, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday.

Mediobanca has committed not to take any stakes in the merged entity or not to exercise any rights connected to stakes it may end up with.

The antitrust commission should examine Unipol's and Mediobanca's commitments on Wednesday. The antitrust probe is expected to wrap up on June 5, La Repubblica said on Sunday.

YOOX

The online fashion retailer said it was continuing talks with French luxury giant PPR to set up an e-commerce venture with the aim of striking a final deal in the coming months.

EDISON

The energy producer said on Friday that a bid for its minorities from France's EDF was not aimed at a delisting.