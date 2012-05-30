(Adds more factors) The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY

Italy faces a new market test on Wednesday when it sells up to 6.25 billion euros in five- and 10-year debt.

PUBLIC FINANCES

The European Commission will call on Italy to reform its tax system and do more to tackle the underground economy and youth unemployment in a report to be published on Wednesday, according to a draft which has been seen by Reuters.

ITALY QUAKE

An earthquake killed 16 people in northern Italy on Tuesday, damaging buildings and spreading fear among thousands of residents living in tents after a similarly strong tremor in the same region flattened their homes nine days ago.

* FIAT INDUSTRIAL

The Italian truck and tractor maker said on Wednesday it wanted to merge its farm equipment unit CNH into the group, a further step to simplify its structure after the spin-off from carmaker Fiat in 2010.

UNICREDIT

The chief executive of UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, said he did not think that Greek or Spanish woes could trigger a run on Italian banks.

FONDIARIA-SAI, PREMAFIN, UNIPOL

UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni said on Tuesday that patience of Fondiaria-SAI creditor banks was running out and urged the troubled insurer's Ligresti family owners to deliver a decision on the planned merger with Unipol.

BANCA POPOLARE MILANO

The bank said on Tuesday it will not pay interest on Perpetual Subordinated Notes and dividends on the company Preferred Securities on June 25 and July 2 respectively after it reported a 505 million euro loss in 2011 and paid no dividends for the period.

The Italian tax police arrested the former chairman of Banca Popolare di Milano on Tuesday in connection with a probe into loans irregularly granted by the mid-sized lender.

ENI

The Italian judge called to examine a request by public prosecutors to appoint a special administrator for Eni's Agip KCO unit in Kazakhstan as part of a corruption probe will decide in the coming days, judicial and legal sources said after a hearing on the case held on Tuesday.

SORIN

The group said its Mirandola plant was damaged in the earthquakes that have rocked northern Italy on Tuesday and May 20, but no employee was injured. The group said it does not expect any long-term impact on its business performance, while the short-term impact is being investigated.

PARMALAT

The dairy group controlled by French cheese maker Lactalis estimates annual synergies of around $35 million from 2014 as a result of its acquisition of Lactalis American Group, according to a document on Parmalat's website.

EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event --------------------------------------------------------------- 30/05 Eni BOARD Board meeting to define sell of stake in Snam to state-controlled financing agency Cassa Depositi e Prestiti. ECONOMIC INDICATOR Date GMT City Event --------------------------------------------------------------- 30/05 0800 ROME ISTAT, producer prices - April. GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY Date GMT City Event --------------------------------------------------------------- 30/05 ROME Treasury sells 2.5-3.5 billion euros new BTPs

(fixed-rate bonds) maturing June 1, 2017, at

4.75 percent coupon; 2.0-2.75 billion euros

seventh tranche BTPs maturing Sept. 1, 2022,

at 5.5 percent coupon.

Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

