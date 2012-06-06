The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Popolare di Vicenza has offered to pay 180 million euros for the 60 percent stake in Biverbanca that MPS has put up for sale, Il Messaggero reported. Cassa di Risparmio di Asti has offered 200 million euros. Both offers are short of a minimum target of 235 million euros MPS was looking to reap from the sale.

* TELECOM ITALIA

Executive Chairman Franco Bernabe turned to Italian market regulator Consob on Tuesday asking it to monitor with special attention the stock after it fell to its lowest level since 1997, several newspapers reported.

* UNIPOL, FONDIARIA-SAI, PREMAFIN , MEDIOBANCA

Italian insurer Unipol said on Wednesday it intended to proceed with plans to merge with peer Fondiaria-SAI but did not provide information on the share swap ratios of the deal.

* GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY

Requests for a new four-year linker the Italian government is offering to small investors totalled nearly 371 million euros on Tuesday, bringing overall demand in the first two days to 589 million euros. The offer continues until Thursday.

EURO ZONE CRISIS

Spain said on Tuesday it was losing access to credit markets and Europe should help revive its banks, as finance chiefs of the Group of Seven major economies conferred on the currency bloc's worsening debt crisis but took no joint action.

It would take between 18 months and two years to properly prepare the technical aspects of issuing euro bonds should there be a political decision to do so, the Italian Treasury's debt office chief, Maria Cannata said on Tuesday.

Euro zone leaders need a master plan and "collective determination" to rescue the common currency, but not necessarily a deadline, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................