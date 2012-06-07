The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

EURO ZONE CRISIS

U.S. President Barack Obama agreed in separate calls with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti on Wednesday that more needs to be done to bolster the European economy and boost growth, the White House said.

ITALY DEBT

Total orders for a new inflation-linked bond the Italian Treasury is targeting at small investors reached 975.6 million euros on Wednesday, a day before the offer of the 2016 linker ends.

FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL, MEDIOBANCA

Italian insurer Unipol accepted on Wednesday to take a 61 percent in a new insurer that would be created in a merger with troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI, moving forward towards the creation of Italy's second-largest insurance group.

MEDIASET

Italy's main political blocs voted along party lines on Wednesday to name members of telecoms and media regulator Agcom, prompting bitter complaints from campaigners who had pressed to open up the secretive appointments process.

RENEWABLE ENERGY

Italy's Industry Ministry said on Wednesday it had proposed changes to a decree introducing a new incentive scheme for renewable energy generation.

*RCS Mediagroup

The Italian publisher should reach an accord to sell its French unit Flammarion by the end of the week, Il Sole-24 Ore reports.

*Fiat

The automaker's chief executive Sergio Marchionne addresses the company's controlling shareholders at a closed door meeting on Thursday, Italian papers report.

EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event --------------------------------------------------------------- 07/06 Antichi Pellettieri YEAR 07/06 Prada Q1 07/06 0900 Mediacontech AGM

GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY Date GMT City Event --------------------------------------------------------------- 07/06 ROME Treasury offer of new 4-year retail inflation

-linked BTP (fixed rate bonds) ends.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................