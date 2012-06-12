The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

DEBT CRISIS

Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter declined to rule out the possibility of Italy having to seek aid from European partners in the months ahead, given the high interest rates it pays to borrow on financial markets.

ITALIAN INSURERS

The outlook for the Italian life insurance market remains negative, in line with the negative outlook for other life insurance markets in Europe, while the outlook for the Italian property & casualty market remains stable, Moody's said on Monday. (*) FONDIARIA SAI, UNIPOL, PREMAFIN

Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI said late on Monday it was ready to proceed with plans to merge with peer Unipol but added it was also prepared to consider a rival bid from two private equity funds.

Premafin shareholders meet on Tuesday to vote on a final go-ahead to the Unipol's rescue plan and sign off on 2011 results.

Fondiaria's unit Milano Assicurazioni said on Tuesday it was ready to go ahead with plans to merge with Unipol based on the latest proposal by its rival.

(*) FIAT INDUSTRIAL

The group is interested in U.S. truck maker Navistar International, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Tuesday quoting the Wall Street Journal Deutschland.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The top shareholder in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has reached an agreement with creditors to move a deadline for talks on debt to June 18, the MPS foundation said on Monday.

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia priced its dual tranche deal of up to 1.5 billion euros on Monday. The average yield was 5.462 percent in line with the group's average cost of debt.

A2A (*) The regional utility is ready to take on board a new partner for power generating company Edipower, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report.

The utility said on Monday it had appointed Graziano Tarantini as chairman of its management board.

IMPREGILO

The Italian builder at the centre of a control battle, said on Monday its board had appointed UniCredit Deputy Chairman Fabrizio Palenzona as chairman. (*) PIRELLI

Chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera told Germany daily Financial Times Deutschland that 30 percent of production capacity was flexible and that this was part of the group's recovery programme or to face an unexpected worsening in the economic situation. He said southern Europe was currently the group's weakest region and that the premium strategy for tyres so far was paying off.

BOND AUCTIONS

The Italian Treasury said on Monday it would offer up to 4.5 billion euros of fixed-rate bonds (BTPs) at its regular mid-month auction on June 14.