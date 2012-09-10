The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

EURO ZONE CRISIS

The euro zone enters a dangerous week, strewn with potential landmines, in a somewhat more optimistic mood after investors welcomed a ECB plan to prevent a breakup of the single currency.

EU officials pushed on Saturday to accelerate moves to stem the bloc's long debt crisis as Italian premier Mario Monti warned that economic suffering was fuelling divisive nationalism on the continent.

Italy's Monti says would not accept extra aid conditions Italy does not risk loosing market access-Economy minister IMF backs Draghi; says Spain, Italy have done enough

INTESA SANPAOLO

Italy's leading retail bank said it will continue on its strategy to buy Italian government bonds with very short-term duration after the European Central Bank said it stood ready to intervene in the euro zone sovereign debt market.

The bank is likely to adopt a streamlined governance model by the end of the year and its management board could approve the new system already on Monday before submitting it for Bank of Italy approval, Corriere della Sera and other newspapers reported on Sunday.

GENERALI

Advisor Citigroup has sent documents to companies possibly interested in acquiring Generali's U.S. activities, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday. Swiss Re, Munich Re, Hannover Re are looking into the possible deal, while Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway and Ace Group could also be interested, the paper said.

MONTE DEI PASCHI

Its top shareholder on Friday denied a media report suggesting it may sell all of its 36.3 percent stake in Italy's third-biggest lender.

The EU is looking into government help granted to Monte Paschi and is cooperating with Italian authorities, Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said on Saturday in Cernobbio. He said there was no deadline on the matter.

* The bank said on Monday the Fondazione Cassa di Risparmio di Biella and the Fondazione Cassa di Risparmio di Vercelli have not approved the scheme for the demerger of a stake held in the Bank of Italy by Biverbanca, which is needed to finalise the sale of MPS's 60 percetn stake in Biverbanca.

MPS said alternative options aimed at finalising the sale of its Biverbanca stake are currently under review.

SAIPEM

The oil services company expects orders for the industry to begin growing in 2013 after staying mostly static this year, chief executive Pietro Franco Tali said.

FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL, MEDIOBANCA , UNICREDIT

Monday is the last day to exercise rights to shares that went unsold in Unipol and Fondiaria-SAI's capital increases.

ENEL

Its chief executive Fulvio Conti confirmed on Saturday its target for full-year EBITDA of 16.5 billion euros. He also said the company would issue a retail bond at the start of 2013.

POP MILANO

Its executive board chairman, Andrea Bonomi, said on Sunday he hoped to finalise talks with trade unions over redundancies in 40 days.

SMALL AND MID CAPS

RISANAMENTO

The real estate company said on Friday it had received an offer from U.S. private equity fund to buy the Milan headquarters housing News Corp's Italian satellite unit Sky Italia.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

The publisher's controlling shareholders are likely to meet on Sept. 21, one of them said on Friday, amid talk the loss-making company is planning a capital increase.

Unipol has not told RCS controlling shareholders whether it intends to sell its stake in the company, one of them said on Saturday.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................