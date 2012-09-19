The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
* ITALIAN GDP
The Italian government is due to revise down its forecast
for gross domestic product in 2012 to -2.1/2.2 percent from -1.2
percent when it presents its updated budget plan on Friday,
Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore said on Wednesday.
FIAT
Fiat boss Sergio Marchionne said he will not close car
factories in Italy despite a plunging domestic market,
responding to calls from unions and politicians to clarify a
multi-billion euro investment plan.
TELECOM ITALIA
Italy's biggest telecoms company, Telecom Italia, may decide
to spin off its valuable fixed-line network by the end of the
year, as the country presses ahead with plans to expand fast
broadband services.
RCS MEDIAGROUP, TOD'S
The head of luxury shoemaker Tod's said he had increased his
stake in RCS Mediagroup, the publisher of Italy's most
influential newspaper, raising the prospect of a power struggle
between its major shareholders.
* ENI, SNAM
Sovereign wealth funds from Singapore, Qatar and Abu Dhabi
are interested in buying part of the shares Italian oil major
Eni will sell to exit gas transport group Snam, a source close
to the matter said on Tuesday.
Eni could be forced to pay one billion euros in a settlement
with Dutch trading company GasTerra after the Dutch company won
a dispute over the terms of two gas contracts with the oil
group, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Wednesday.
* PRELIOS
The Italian real estate management company is expected to
examine takeover proposals at a board meeting on Sept. 26, Il
Sole 24 Ore said.
* ACEA
Italian utility company ACEA has chosen Rothschild and Banca
IMI as advisers for the possible sale of its solar energy
activities worth 150-170 million euros, Italian daily MF said on
Wednesday.
* AMPLIFON
The Italian hearing aid group enters the Polish market
through a joint venture created with two Polish partners,
Amplifon said on Wednesday.
