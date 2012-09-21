The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*). ITALY'S FORECASTS Italy slashed its outlook for growth and hiked budget deficit and debt estimates for 2012 and 2013. The government said on Thursday it expects that gross domestic product would shrink this year by 2.4 percent, twice as much as the previous projection of a 1.2 percent drop. Rome raised its forecast for the 2012 budget deficit to 2.6 percent from 1.7 percent, and more than tripled the 2013 target to 1.8 percent from 0.5 percent. * It will be difficult for Italy to balance its budget in 2013, La Stampa said citing an EU Commission document. EURO ZONE CRISIS Italy's Prime Minister Mario Monti will meet today Greek, Irish and Spanish counterparts to talk about the latest developments of the crisis. Madrid, which sought the euro zone lifeline for its lenders in June, is now hesitating to request an aid programme which would trigger a bond-buying programme from the European Central Bank. Italy still has no plans to ask to ask for external help to bring down its borrowing costs, the economy minister said on Thursday. MEDIOBANCA Fondiaria-SAI's 3.9 percent stake in Italian investment house Mediobanca will be moved to an escrow account to comply with antitrust requirements for Fondiaria's merger with Unipol, the bank said on Thursday. Reduction of Mediobanca's stake in insurer Generali could be done via a convertible bond, Il Sole 24 Ore said. * Growing signs of discontent over CEO Alberto Nagel are emerging among Mediobanca investors, although this has not yet reached a level that would force the removal of Italy's most powerful banker, sources with knowledge of the situation said. ENI Italian oil and gas group lost a gas price dispute with Dutch supplier GasTerra in arbitration that will hit net profit in the third quarter by 604 million euros ($782.30 million). Eni is considering mounting a legal challenge against the arbitration court ruling, the company said on Thursday. * FIAT Fiat management will have to explain to the Italian government why it is unable to make a profit in Europe and Italy, Corriere della Sera reported citing Industry minister Corrado Passera in Brazil. Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne is due to meet the government on Saturday. U.S. auto sales in September will rise 11 percent from a year ago, consultancies J.D. Power and LMC Automotive said on Thursday. ENEL Spanish energy company Endesa, which is controlled by Italy's Enel Spa, hopes its Latin American unit Enersis will complete a capital increase of up to $8.02 billion during the first quarter of 2013. * RCS MEDIAGROUP The publisher's shareholder pact meets on Friday to examine first half results and possibly the new industrial plan being drawn up by management. According to daily MF the plan could include the sale of a stake in Unidad Editorial or a strategic alliance for its relaunching. * PRELIOS The Prelios board will meet on Sept. 26 to examine proposals put forward by UK group Fortress and Italy's Feidos to buy into the real estate group and launch a capital increase, Corriere della Sera said. Date GMT Company Name RIC Event --------------------------------------------------------------- 21/09 RCS MediaGroup shareholders'pact meets GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY Date GMT City Event --------------------------------------------------------------- 21/09 ROME Treasury announces sale of CTZ (zero coupon bonds) and BTPei (eurozone index-linked fixed rate bonds) with relative amounts to be auctioned on Sept. 25. 21/09 ROME Treasury announces sale of BOT (short-term bills) with relative amounts to be auctioned on Sept. 26. For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets: 20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............ 20 biggest losers (in percentage)............. FTSE IT allshare index FTSE Mib index........ FTSE Allstars index... FTSE Mid Cap index.... Block trades.......... Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:............................... ($1 = 1.0000 US dollars)