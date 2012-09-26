The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
EURO ZONE CRISIS
Italy auctions 9 billion euros of a new 6-month BOT maturing
on March 28, 2013.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi offered a
vigorous defence of the bank's bond-buying plans to a sceptical
German audience on Tuesday and said it was now up to governments
to follow with decisive policy steps of their own.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Tuesday he would
not run in elections due in the country in the spring and that
Italy no longer risked igniting a debt crisis in the euro zone.
FIAT
Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne confirmed on Tuesday plans
to have Fiat's Italian factories make cars that will be sold
outside Europe, particularly in the United States, as the
company looks to counter a five-year market slump in Europe.
The Italian carmaker should not freeze investments in its
domestic factories if it wants to benefit from a recovery in the
European car market expected in 2014, unions said on Tuesday.
UNICREDIT
Unicredit announced on Tuesday the results of its invitation
for offers to sell various group asset backed securities for
cash.
Pff Luxembourg, the vehicle through which Pamplona Capital
Management owns a 5 percent stake in the bank, has approved two
capital increases for a nominal value of 1.5 million euros in
less than two weeks, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Wednesday,
adding the move may be aimed at rising in Unicredit.
* POP MILANO
A source close to the situation denied on Wednesday earlier
media reports that Giuseppe Bonomi may be considering leaving
the role as chairman of the bank's management board.
BANCA MONTE PASCHI DI SIENA
The bank has hired Rothschild as adviser for the sale of its
leasing activities, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Wednesday.
PRELIOS
The board of Prelios meets on Wednesday to evaluate offers
by Feidos and Fortress Investment to purchase a stake in
the loss-making real estate group.
IMPREGILO
Italian construction company Impregilo and peer Salini
approved a cooperation deal on Tuesday as a first step towards
their merger that could bring extra contracts worth up to 6.4
billion euros ($8.30 billion) by 2017.
PARMALAT
Parmalat will pay Lactalis American Group (LAG) a total
price of $957 million, Parmalat said in a statement on Tuesday.
LAG reported first-half revenues and EBITDA below targets,
Parmalat said.
GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY
Date GMT City Event
---------------------------------------------------------------
26/09 ROME Treasury sells 9 billion euros 6-month BOTs
(short-term bills - 181 days) maturing March
28, 2013.
Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.
