The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
EURO ZONE CRISIS
Italy needs a strong political government, not another
technocrat administration when Prime Minister Mario Monti's term
ends in the spring, the head of the country's main employers'
confederation said on Sunday.
Ferrari President Luca di Montezemolo, himself a former
Confindustria president, said his political movement Future
Italy would run at the election by asking voters to express
support for a second Monti government.
Montezemolo said he himself had no intention of being a
candidate and made no suggestion he would step down as president
of Ferrari.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti's declaration that he
would be willing to serve a second term if asked may have
reassured international investors, but there is no way around
the treacherous waters of Italian politics.
Spain's debt levels are set to rise next year, piling
pressure on the government to apply for aid as it pours funds in
to cash-strapped regions, an ailing banking system and rising
refinancing costs, its budget showed on Saturday.
FIAT
The Italian government has started working with Fiat on
possible measures to improve the Italian carmaker's export
capacity, Industry Minister Corrado Passera said.
* Italian car sales data for September due at 1600 GMT.
GLENCORE, ALCOA
Swiss commodities trader Glencore has suspended talks with
Italian authorities over a possible offer for an Italian plant
being closed by U.S. aluminium maker Alcoa, a union leader and a
source close to the talks told Reuters.
FINMECCANICA
* Key French EADS shareholder Lagardere
said on Monday the conditions attached to a planned merger of
the European aerospace group with Britain's BAE Systems
were unsatisfactory and called on management to reexamine the
project.
Finmeccanica is due to meet with the Italian government on
Oct. 16 in Rome to discuss prospects for the company if EADS
and BAE Systems merge to form the world's
largest defence company, Italian newspapers said on Sunday.
The Italian Strategic Fund unit of State-controlled finance
company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) has presented an offer
with other Italian investors for a 55 percent stake in Ansaldo
Energia owned by Finmeccanica, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday
citing financial sources.
TELECOM ITALIA
Chairman Franco Bernabe denied on Saturday media reports
about a possible creation of a holding for the reorganisation of
the group, according to La Repubblica on Sunday.
UNICREDIT
UniCredit generated a capital gain of 98.3 million euros
from its Italian leasing ABS and RMBS buyback. Investors
tendered 1.124 billion euros of bonds, of which 667.845 million
euros was bought back at a price of 569.555 million euros.
INTESA SANPAOLO
Nearly a third of the bank's Italian branches reported
declining transactions at the end of June, Il Sole 24 Ore said
on Saturday citing internal documents given to unions by the
bank.
A2A
A2A is preparing to exit the telecoms business by selling
its Selene unit and its 25.7 percent stake in Milan broadband
company Metroweb to F2i fund, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday
without citing its sources.
The paper said the sale would reduce A2A's debt and allow it
raise a capital gain of around 30 million euros.
F2i already controls 61,4 percent of Metroweb through its
F2i Reti Tlc unit.
Alpiq has reduced its holding in A2A to 1.975
percent from 4.868 percent on March 1.
MOLESKINE IPO
Italian notebook maker Moleskine has filed with Italian
regulators for an initial public offering of stock in Milan to
be held possibly by early November, a partner at majority owner
Syntegra Capital told Reuters.
GEOX
Italian upmarket shoemaker Geox appointed a new
chief executive on Friday in a management shake-up aimed at
boosting expansion in Asia to offset weaker sales in western
markets.