The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy.
EURO ZONE
Greece will conclude austerity talks with its lenders to
continue receiving the bailout funds it needs, Prime Minister
Antonis Samaras said on Monday, but officials said the talks
would most likely not be finished by Thursday's EU summit.
ITALY DEBT
Orders for a new inflation-linked Italian bond reached 2.48
billion euros at the end of the first day of sale on Monday, the
highest daily amount since this type of bonds was first sold in
March.
* FIAT
Europe's new car market shrank at the fastest pace in the
past 12 months in September, leaving nearly all major brands
nursing double-digit declines as a deepening balance sheet
recession in the euro zone took its toll on carmakers.
FIAT INDUSTRIAL
U.S. farm and construction equipment maker CNH
rejected the terms of a proposed merger with Italy's Fiat
Industrial, a setback for Chairman Sergio Marchionne's plans for
a U.S. listing.
MEDIASET
Italy's No. 1 commercial broadcaster Mediaset has
attracted interest from a series of foreign TV groups, two
sources said on Monday.
TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA
Italian advertising group Cairo Communications has presented
an offer for broadcaster Telecom Italia Media, two sources close
to the matter said on Monday.
Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris proposed Telefonica to
sell him its 45 percent stake in Telco, the holding which
controls Telecom Italia but the Spanish group declined the
offer, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Tuesday without citing its
sources.
RCS MEDIAGROUP
The union group representing the journalists of Il Corriere
della Sera called pact shareholders in publisher RCS Mediagroup,
who meet on Tuesday, to approve a capital increase for up to 400
million euros and avoid heavy cost cuts.
FINMECCANICA
An offer from a second group of Italian investors could
materialise for a 27 percent stake in Ansaldo Energia, the unit
that Finmeccanica has put for sale, la Repubblica said on
Tuesday without citing its sources.
* IMPREGILO
The board meets on Tuesday to evaluate Primav offer on
Ecorodovias.
ENEL
Standard & Poor's said on Monday it had revised its outlooks
on Enelb and its Spanish subsidiary Endesa, to negative from
stable following its lowering of the sovereign ratings on Spain.
BANCO POPOLARE, CREDITO BERGAMASCO
Credito Bergamasco said on Monday it had approved the sale
of 35 branches to its parent company Banco Popolare. The
operation will lift theTier 1 capital ratio of Bergamasco to
23.5 percent from 21.3 oercent end June.
STEFANEL
The clothing retailer, whose shares have gained 68 percent
in five days, announced on Monday a partnership in Russia to
open open 40 monobrand stores in the region.
SOPAF
The troubled company said on Monday it had decided to opt
for composition with creditors "of a liquidatory nature" after
acknowledging talks with third parties to keep the group a
going concern had not come off.