ITALY DEFICIT, DEBT

Italy must carefully control its finances to ensure that the fiscal deficit falls below 3 percent of output this year and more austerity may be needed early in 2013, the Bank of Italy said on Tuesday.

Italy will probably issue fewer treasury bills than previously expected over the next few months thanks to the bumper sale last week of an inflation-linked bond aimed to retail investors, fixed income strategists said on Tuesday.

Italy will need to wait for two or three years to see an improvement in its productivity as a result of reforms introduced by Mario Monti's government, the head of the euro zone's bailout fund ESM told daily Il Sole 24 Ore on Wednesday.

EURO ZONE

* European Central Bank President Mario Draghi faces a two-hour grilling on Wednesday from German lawmakers who fear his bond-buying plan to ease the region's debt crisis could fuel inflation and undermine the ECB's cherished independence.

* European Union countries will examine a plan this week to allow the ECB to supervise banks in states outside the euro zone alongside those within the currency area, according to an EU document that lays down limits on the central bank's role. [IT:nL5E8LNFBG]

RCS MediaGroup

Italian financier Alessandro Proto said on Tuesday he has raised his offer for the Benetton family's 5.1 percent stake in loss-making local publisher RCS MediaGroup. The value of the latest offer is confidential, his consultancy firm said in an emailed note. The Benetton family declined to comment on the offer.

FINMECCANICA

Italian defence conglomerate said on Tuesday the group had not paid any compensation to its former commercial manager Paolo Pozzessere to broker three contracts in Panama worth 180 million euros. Italian police arrested the ex-manager on allegations of bribes paid to obtain the contracts.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI

Following the downgrade of the lender to junk, Moody's downgraded on Tuesday covered bonds of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena to Baa1 from A2

* BANCA POPOLARE DI SPOLETO

Moody's has downgraded the bank to B3 from Ba2 and put the lender's ratings under review with direction uncertain.

SOGEFI

Italian car parts maker confirmed its full year targets on Tuesday and said third quarter profit rose 81 percent to 6.4 million euros as growth at its North American operations powered sales.

CENTRO SERVIZI METALLI

Slovenian steel company Slovenska Industrija Jekla has signed a deal with Italian Quarto Fin srl to buy 1,925,995 shares in Centro Servizi Metalli spa at 4.10 euro per shares, Italian Quarto Fin said on Tuesday.

