The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
EURO ZONE CRISIS
European Central Bank Chief Mario Draghi backed a proposal
by German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble to radically
expand the powers of the European Union's monetary affairs
commissioner giving Brussels greater control over member states
budgets.
Spain has no immediate need of help from the European
Central Bank's new bond-buying programme and should try to
refinance itself before requesting aid, ECB policymaker Ewald
Nowotny said.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble ruled out public
investors accepting a debt restructuring, or "haircut", on their
Greek bonds but said in an interview to be aired on Sunday that
a debt repurchasing programme could be considered.
ITALY ELECTIONS
Voters in the Southern region of Sicily went to the polls on
Sunday to elect their local government in a key test of popular
mood ahead of general elections next spring.
Less than 50 percent of voters showed up against just below
60 percent at a previous 2008 election. The vote will also be a
test for the strength of the anti-austerity Five-Star Movement,
led by comedian Beppe Grillo.
Former premier Silvio Berlusconi's threat to bring down
Italy's government underscores deep divisions in his
centre-right party ahead of next year's elections and risks
rattling markets which see Prime Minister Monti as Italy's
saviour.
ITALY DEBT
The Treasury will auction on Monday 8.0 billion of 6-month
BOT bills.
* Italy could more rapidly return to grow if the spread
between the yields of its 10-year government bonds and German
equivalent bonds steadied at around 300 basis points, the Bank
of Italy's deputy chief said on Saturday.
TOBIN TAX
The government is mulling changes to its plan to introduce a
tax for transactions on shares and derivatives on Jan. 1 amid
concerns the tax could hit Italy's financial marketplace, Il
Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday without citing sources.
* Deputy central bank head Fabrizio Saccomanni sait on
Saturday Italy's planned version of the Tobin Tax had some
defects.
RCS MEDIAGROUP
The publisher is set to launch a capital hike of between 500
million and 800 million euros in February-March, according to La
Repubblica's Affari e Finanza.
MEDIASET
Silvio Berlusconi was sentenced to four years in jail by an
Italian court on Friday for tax fraud in connection with the
purchase of broadcasting rights by his television company.
MEDIOBANCA
Italy's leading investment bank Mediobanca is
considering further cutting its equity holdings to reduce
earnings volatility. The bank nearly doubled its first-quarter
net profit.
FINMECCANICA
Finmeccanica reiterated it has always done business in India
through official channels, rebutting media reports its
helicopter unit had used two agents to secure a contract.
FIAT
Italy remains an integral part of Fiat's strategy, Fiat
Chairman John Elkann told Italian President Giorgio Napolitano
according to several Italian newspapers on Saturday.
* ENI
ENI CEO Paolo Scaroni tells Corriere Economia in an
interview on Monday an aggressive summer discount campaign for
prices at the pump in Italy has costed the oil giant 160-170
million euros.
* GENERALI
Bank of Italy deputy head Fabrizio Saccomanni said in an
interview with Corriere Economia on Monday the central bank,
which is taking over oversight of the insurance sector from
regulator ISVAP, is looking at ways to eliminate its conflict of
interest in Generali, in which it has a 4.5 percent stake.
FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL
The president of insurance regulator ISVAP Giancarlo
Giannini, under investigation for his role in the merger of
Unipol and Fondiaria-SAI, offered his resignation but the
government turned it down, Italian newspapers reported on
Saturday.
CAMPARI
The CEO Bob Kunze-Concewitz said in an interview with Milano
Finanza the group had the financial power for further
acquisitions but wanted to focus on integrating Lascelles in the
short term.
