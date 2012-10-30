The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
EURO ZONE CRISIS
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy kept financial markets
guessing on Monday over whether he will seek a credit line from
the euro zone's rescue fund but said he would do so "when I
think it is in the interests of Spain".
ITALY DEBT
Fitch Ratings downgraded the region of Sicily to two notches
above junk on Monday a day after half of voters on the Italian
island stayed away from polling booths to express their
dissatisfaction with politics.
The Treasury sells 3.0-4.0 billion euros of a new 5-year BTP
and 2.0-3.0 billion euros of 10-year BTPs on Tuesday.
FIAT
Chrysler Group LLC, majority owned by Fiat, posted an 80
percent rise in quarterly net income on Monday on stronger new
vehicle sales, continuing the U.S. automaker's comeback from its
2009 bankruptcy.
Fiat will release its third quarter results on Tuesday.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
The insurer said on Monday it had completed the sale of
Migdal to Eliahu Insurance Company for 705 million euros.
ENI
The Italian oil and gas group beat expectations on Tuesday
when it reported a 3.1 percent rise in underlying net profit in
the third quarter boosted by an ongoing recovery of its
production in Libya.
IMPREGILO
The government will discuss on Tuesday the possibility of
"freezing" its plan to build a bridge between Sicily and Italy's
mainland as it seeks ways to reduce compensations due to a
Impregilo-led consortium for the cancellation of the project,
Corriere reported.
CIR
Italian holding company CIR said on Monday its founder and
honorary chairman Carlo De Benedetti would transfer control of
the holding group to his three sons in coming weeks.
* ASTALDI
The Italian builder has reached an agreement to obtain
108.5-million-dollar compensation in relation to the
hydroelectric project of El Chaparral in Salvador, MF said.
L'ESPRESSO
In an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore, owner Carlo De
Benedetti said the publisher had no plans for now to publish its
daily La Repubblica only in digital version. He said he will
remain chairman of L'Espresso in his CIR group reorganisation.
CAMFIN
Italian private equity fund Clessidra will enter talks with
Marco Tronchetti Provera, head of tyre maker Pirelli, to take a
stake in MTP sapa, the holding company that controls Camfin, Il
Messaggero reported.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................