The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
ITALY ECONOMY
Italian tax revenues rose 3.8 percent to 293 billion euros
in January-September 2012 compared to the same period last year,
the Italian Treasury said in a statement on Monday.
UNICREDIT, INTESA SANPAOLO
Italy's biggest bank by assets denied on Monday there were
any plans for a tie-up with rival Intesa Sanpaolo after sources
close to the matter said UniCredit chief executive Federico
Ghizzoni had been sounded out on the issue.
UNICREDIT, FINMECCANICA
The Chairman of the Libyan Investment Authority said on
Monday a Rome court had ordered the release of the sovereign
wealth fund's stakes in Italian bank UniCredit and Italian air
defence group Finmeccanica.
* Prime Minister Mario Monti will summon Finmeccanica Chairman
and CEO Giuseppe Orsi for talks upon his return from Asia, Il
Sole 24 ore said on Tuesday.
ENEL
Moody's cut the rating of Italy's biggest utility, Enel, to
Baa2 from Baa1 on Monday to reflect increased challenges in its
core markets of Italy and Spain.
FIAT
Trade unions will meet Fiat management at the Pomigliano
factory near Naples on Tuesday to discuss measures regarding the
laying off of 19 workers, a union source said on Monday.
IMPREGILO
Italy's competition regulator said on Monday it would not
express itself on notification by builder Salini of having
bought a stake in Impregilo since "the operation did not
represent a concentration".
TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA, TELECOM
The deadline for submitting binding offers for Italy's third
largest broadcaster Telecom Italia Media is likely to slip to
Nov. 30 from Nov. 19, two sources close to the situation told
Reuters on Monday.
CAMFIN, PIRELLI
* Marco Tronchetti Provera is looking for new investors for
the holdings controlling Pirelli, including GPI, to strenghten
his control after a row with the Malacalza family and has asked
Banca Leonardo for help, La Repubblica said on Tuesday.
IPO
Milan airport operator SEA said on Monday its board had
decided to press ahead with plans to list on the Italian stock
market.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................