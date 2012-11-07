The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
US ELECTION
President Barack Obama won a second term in the White House
on Tuesday, overcoming deep doubts among voters about his
handling of the U.S. economy to score a clear victory over
Republican challenger Mitt Romney.
U.S. stock futures slipped and the dollar fell on Wednesday
while benchmark Treasuries rose after President Barack Obama was
re-elected for a second term, signalling no dramatic shift in
U.S. economic policy.
EURO ZONE CRISIS
Italian bond yields fell on Tuesday after a survey showed a
slowdown in the contraction in the country's services sector
during October, providing a sliver of hope for the
recession-mired economy.
UNICREDIT
The Libyan Investment Autority considers its investment in
UniCredit as strategic and is open to increase its stake in the
bank in the future in collaboration with the management, its
head told Il Sole 24 Ore on Tuesday.
INTESA SANPAOLO, UNICREDIT
The chairman of Intesa Sanpaolo's supervisory board
on Tuesday denied ever discussing any plans for a merger with
Unicredit, following media talks over a potential
defensive tie-up with Italy's biggest bank by assets.
GENERALI
New CEO Mario Greco will provide his first evaluations on
the industrial and financial rationale of its insurance
joint-venture in eastern Europe Generali PPF Holding when the
insurer presents its nine-month results on Thursday, Il Sole 24
Ore reported on Wednesday.
FINMECCANICA
The Italian government will act in a responsible manner over
the management of Europe's third-biggest defence group, whose
head is under investigation in a corruption probe, Economy
Minister Vittorio Grilli said on Tuesday.
* PRELIOS
Creditor banks and Camfin representatives held conference
calls on Tuesday over the reorganisation of Prelios, including a
new governance, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Wednesday.
SAFILO
The eyewear maker reduced net loss to 0.6 million euros in
the third quarter from a loss of 4.7 million euros in the
previous quarter, despite the phasing-out of the Armani licenses
won by bigger rival Luxottica.
SNAM
The average cost of debt for gas transport group Snam in its
6 billion euro bridge-to-bond programme was just over 4 percent,
the company's Chief Financial Officer said on Tuesday.
* RCS
CEO Pietro Scott Jovane will outline the first draft of the
group's industrial plan in a meeting with the company's new
consulting committee on Thursday, Il Messaggero reported on
Wednesday without citing its sources.
The plan includes management changes, a reorganisation of
the editorial business and an international partnership in
Spain.
* SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
Barclays cuts target to 19.50 euros from 21 euros; rating
overweight
IMPREGILO
A Milan civil court rejected an appeal by Impregilo's
shareholder IGLI against the appointment in July of a board
backed by rival shareholder Salini.
PIRELLI, CAMFIN
The board of Pirelli shareholder GPI rejected on Tuesday a
request by shareholder Malacalza to get a 13 percent stake in
holding Camfin in execution of a framework deal with Marco
Tronchetti Provera, in a further sign of disagreement between
the two partners. ž
The Malacalzas own 12.1 percent of Camfin and around 31
percent of GPI, which owns 42 percent in Camfin.
D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING
Italian shipping group D'Amico International Shipping will
launch a 65.1 million euro ($83.3 million) rights issue to boost
its balance sheet and fund growth, it said on Tuesday.
LUXURY GOODS
Ferretti, the Italian luxury yacht maker controlled by
China's state-owned Shandong Heavy Industry Group, may expand
into smaller boat building in China to meet growing demand from
the country's newly-affluent middle classes.
EQUITIES
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
---------------------------------------------------------------
07/11 Beni Stabili Q3
07/11 Cementir Q3
07/11 DiaSorin Q3
07/11 Interpump Group Q3
07/11 Italcementi Q3
07/11 Lottomatica Q3
07/11 Tenaris Q3
07/11 Yoox Q3
07/11 0900 Isagro Q3
07/11 1700 DiaSorin CONFCALL
Conference call on Q3 results.
07/11 1700 Lottomatica CONFCALL
Conference call on Q3 results.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................