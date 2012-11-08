The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS
Bunds rallied on Wednesday as the fiscal challenges facing
U.S. President Barack Obama after his re-election fueled worries
about global growth and euro zone data showed the region still
struggling.
GENERALI
Chief Executive Mario Greco may have to grapple with an
unwelcome multi-billion-euro payment over its eastern European
venture PPF Generali if its Czech partner fails to strike a
deal with creditor banks
LOTTOMATICA
The gaming company said on Wednesday its net profit fell
more than 16 percent in the third quarter in the absence of a
one-time foreign exchange gain as Italian revenues slumped 11
percent due to higher payouts and a bigger tax bill.
* FINMECCANICA
The group is expected to announce on Thursday "good" results
despite a worsening financial situation and lower orders,
according to il Sole 24 Ore which cites sources close to the
company.
Il Sole said the government has not yet decided about an
eventual governance shake-up at the group, confirming comments
by Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli on Tuesday.
The planned sale of AnsaldoEnergia unit is expected to be on
the table of the board called to approve results on Thursday,
including an offer by from state-backed fund Fondo Strategico
Italiano (FSI) with a pool of Italian investors for a stake of
below 30 percent, Il Messaggero and Il Sole 24 Ore reported on
Thursday citing market talk.
Germany's Siemens is also working with its advisors on a
bid which would value the entire AnsaldoEnergia unit at 1.3
billion euros, the two newspapers said.
TELECOM ITALIA
The company holds a board meeting on third-quarter results
on Thursday.
DIASORIN
The medical diagnostics group DiaSorin proposed a special
dividend of 0.83 euros per share, as its quarterly net profit
rose 2.3 percent 21.4 million euros ($27.30 million) in the
third quarter, it said late on Wednesday.
SMALL AND MID-CAPS
ITALCEMENTI
The cement maker posted on Wednesday a 92 percent drop in
its total nine-month net profit, as sales were hit by a downturn
in mature West European markets and higher competition in North
Africa.
YOOX
Online fashion retailer Yoox is expecting higher
sales and profitability by the end of this year after an
improved domestic market helped boost profits in the
third-quarter.
TENARIS
The company said third quarter net sales totalled $2.7
billion and that fourth quarter sales in North America will be
affected by market uncertainty.
Companies reporting results on Thursday:
Finmeccanica
Autogrill
Buzzi Unicem
Geox
Terna
Mediolanum
A2A (business plan)
Prysmian
Azimut
