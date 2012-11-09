The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
* FIAT
Whenever Sergio Marchionne, chief executive of carmakers
Fiat and Chrysler, appears in public, television crews jostle to
beam his words around the globe. Amid the push and shove it's
easy to miss the tall, curly-headed young man who often looks on
from the sidelines.
* ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
Generali's third-quarter operating results rose by 43
percent in the third quarter boosted by growth in the life
segment, putting Italy's biggest insurer on course to hit its
target for this year.
* TELECOM ITALIA
Italy's biggest telecoms operator Telecom Italia stuck to
its targets on Friday after posting a 3 percent drop in core
profits, as Italian consumers and businesses cut spending in the
recession.
FINMECCANICA
The Italian aerospace and defence company said it returned
to a profit in the first nine months of 2012 helped by growth at
its helicopters and aeronautics segments, rebounding from a loss
triggered by provisions on its Boeing 787 contract. The company
said it aimed to obtain binding offers on planned asset
disposals by the end of the year.
* Italy's state-controlled Strategic Investment Fund with
private equity firms CVC and Clessidra are ready to present
their offer for all of Avio, Messaggero said.
* Finmeccanica said on Friday its AnsaldoBreda train unit won
a $300 million U.S. metro contract.
GEOX
The shoemaker is expecting sales to decline by around eight
percent through to the first half of 2013 as a prolonged
recession hurt shopping in its core domestic
market.
* PIRELLI
The head of the tiremaker Marco Tronchetti Provera is
looking for a new partner to replace the Malacalza family in
GPI, one of the holdings through which he controls Pirelli, La
Repubblica said.
MEDIOLANUM
The asset manager will this year offer the lowest dividend
payout ratio in the asset manager's history as fallout from the
euro zone crisis catches up with it, its founder said on
Thursday.
AUTOGRILL
The world's biggest airport retailer said it expected margins
this year to suffer from negative traffic trends in Europe after
it posted net profits above analysts' expectations in the third
quarter.
PRYSMIAN
The world's largest cable maker said on Thursday it expected
core earnings to likely achieve the higher end of its guidance
range in 2012, after nine-month core earnings were boosted by
synergies with its Draka cables unit.
AZIMUT
The asset manager said it sees its full-year 2012 net profit
at between 135-140 million euros, assuming no further fees are
collected after a strong nine-month result.
TERNA
The Italian power grid company said on Thursday core
earnings in the first nine months rose 9.5 percent, boosted by
higher grid and dispatching fees.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................