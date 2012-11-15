The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

EURO ZONE CRISIS

Police and protesters clashed in Spain, Italy and Portugal on Wednesday as millions of workers went on strike in organised labour's biggest Europe-wide challenge to austerity policies since the euro zone debt crisis erupted three years ago.

TELECOM ITALIA

Spain's Telefonica wants to remain a long-term shareholder in Telecom Italia and ruled out selling its stake to cut debt, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

* Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris tells the Financial Times that he is considering buying Vivendi's SFR telecom unit in a deal the paper says could be valued at 13-14 billion euros. Sawiris said the size of the deal was too large to fund on his own, the FT says.

* FINMECCANICA, ANSALDOENERGIA

The offer made by an Italian consurtium to buy Finmeccanica's power engineering group, worth 600 million euros, is too low according to the defense group, Il Messaggero reported on Thursday. The Italian daily said the Korean group Doosan is also interested in the Finmeccanica unit.

UNIPOL, FONDIARIA-SAI

Italian insurer Unipol has received a series of offers for assets it needs to sell to meet conditions laid down by the competition regulator for clearance of a merger with peer Fondiaria-SAI.

MEDIASET

Italy's telecoms authority ruled on Wednesday that only new entrants to the digital television market could compete for new full 20-year frequency licences, excluding state broadcaster Rai and Mediaset from the frame.

* AVIO IPO, FINMECCANICA

The private equity owners of Italy's Avio are considering listing the company as the offer they received from a consortium of buyers is too low, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Thursday. ž

General Electric and France's Safran have approached again the private equity owners of Avio, offering to buy their stake in the company, MF said on Thursday.

* TREVI GROUP

The company has been awarded the supply of new drilling rigs offshore and onshore worth about 109 million euros, company said on Thursday in a statement.

CAMFIN, PIRELLI

The holding controlling Pirelli tripled its net profits in the first nine months of 2012, helped by Pirelli results.

It also said it had been notified a request for a Milan court to annul a decision by shareholders in October which approved the issue of an exchangeable bond in Pirelli shares.

The move will not impact the bond issuance, which was placed in October, Camfin said.

ATLANTIA

Italy's biggest toll road operator will offer Italian retail investors six-year fixed-rate bonds for up to 750 million euros ($955 million) starting next week, the company said on Wednesday.

IREN

Italian utility Iren delayed on Wednesday the discussion and approval of its industrial plan to a date to be decided, saying the meeting on Wednesday to approve its nine-month results went on for too long due to the several issues on the agenda.

Iren said on Wednesday its net profit fell 29 percent in the first nine months to the end of September due higher financial costs and provision for future losses on stakes.

TREVI

Trevi said on Wednesday profitability fell 79 percent to 5 million euros in the first nine months of 2012 due to a suspension of nine drilling rigs from a Middle Eastern customer in financial difficulties.

RICHARD GINORI 1735

Italy's distressed porcelain maker Richard Ginori 1735, which has made fine china tableware for over 270 years, is going to be taken over by American larger peer Lenox Corporation, which has also served the White House, and Romania's larger porcelain maker Apulum.

BIALETTI

Bialetti Industrie, whose eponymous moka espresso machine embodies Italy's passion for coffee, is feeling the strain of a yearlong recession in its core domestic market.

STEFANEL

The high-end clothing retailer said sales in the first week of the fourth quarter were still weak as shoppers reduce spending amid the recession.

Net sales fell 2.8 percent to 141.6 million euros in the nine-months to the end of September.

SEA IPO

Italy's market regulator Consob has given the go-ahead to the publication of the prospectus for the initial share offering of Milan's airport operator SEA on the Milan stock exchange, the company said on Wednesday.

