The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday
Nov. 19.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy.
EURO ZONE CRISIS
European Central Bank policymaker Joerg Asmussen told German
television on Sunday that Greece would probably need a follow-up
programme for the years following 2014 after the euro zone next
week agrees on funding for Greece for the next couple of years.
ITALY
Italy's president Giorgio Napolitano said on Friday he
believed that elections for local governments in three Italian
regions - Lazio, Molise and Lombardy - should be held on March
10. But he also said that Italians should be spared "a frantic
succession of elections" if possible, indicating that national
elections could be held on the same date.
* Prime Minister Mario Monti is in the Gulf to promote
Italian assets with local investors.
Prime Minister Mario Monti rejected suggestions on Saturday
that Italy should seek aid from its euro zone partners to bind a
new government to strict reform conditions after elections
likely to be held in March.
Monti also indicated that he had no plans to run for a
second term in elections next year. "Noone has asked me for a
commitment and I'm not committing myself today," he said.
* Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti, drafted in unelected
to haul Italy from crisis a year ago, said on Sunday that a new
government appointed after next year's election would have to
keep up his reform agenda to retain the confidence of investors.
UNICREDIT
Italian biggest bank by assets is in talks with Kazakh
investors over the sale of a controlling stake in Kazakhstan's
ATF Bank, three sources with knowledge of the matter
said on Saturday.
TELECOM ITALIA
Shareholders in Telco, the holding company that controls
Telecom Italia, will discuss Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris'
proposal to help the group acquire Brazil's GVT and finance
other investment after a board meeting on Dec. 6, Corriere della
Sera reports. Italian members of Telco are willing to consider
an investment by Sawiris, while the other member, Telefonica of
Spain, is opposed because of its own interest in South America.
The executive council of the Italian incumbent will meet on
Nov. 22 to discuss Sawiris's offer, a possible bid for GVT and
the option to spin-off its fixed-line network, Il Messaggero
said on Saturday.
FINMECCANICA
Japan's Nidec Corp is interested in Finmeccanica's
power engineering unit AnsaldoEnergia and is ready to
invest 1 billion euros ($1.27 billion) to expand its presence in
Europe, president Shigenobu Nagamori told Il Sole 24 Ore on
Saturday.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
Moody's has placed on review for downgrade the Baa3/Prime-3
long and short-term debt and deposit ratings of the Italian
lender. The review primarily reflects Moody's view that bank's
internal capital generation is low and that its asset quality is
weakening, the rating agency said in a statement on Saturday.
TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA, L'ESPRESSO
News Corp unit Sky Italia and Espresso-owned broadcaster
ReteA are favourites to win new full 20 year digital television
frequency licences after broadcast authority Agcom set
conditions which excluded Rai and Mediaset. TI Media also has
been excluded from the race, Corriere reported on Sunday.
CAMFIN, PIRELLI
Two Italian private equity funds are in talks about
investing in a holding company that jointly owns Pirelli
, people familiar with the situation said on Friday.
The funds, Investindustrial and Clessidra, will be working on
a potential deal this weekend but are unlikely to reach an
agreement by Monday, the sources said.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI
Italy's third largest lender aims to have put in place more
than half of its cost-cutting measures by June 2013, Chief
Executive Fabrizio Viola told Il Sole 24 ore on Sunday.
LUXOTTICA
The Italian eyewear company is near to acquire optician
shopping chain Salmoiraghi & Vigano and could be interested in
other glasses retailers such as Scandinavian Synsam and German
Fielmann, Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported on
Saturday.
IMPREGILO
Italian construction group Gavio, fighting with rival Salini
for control of Italy's biggest builder, has ruled out a full
takeover bid, the group's head said in La Stampa on Sunday.
