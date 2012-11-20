The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

EURO ZONE CRISIS

Moody's Investors Service downgraded France's sovereign rating by one notch to Aa1 from Aaa, the agency said on Monday, citing the country's uncertain fiscal outlook as a result of "deteriorating economic prospects."

ITALIAN BANKS

The Bank of Italy told domestic lenders to make adequate provisions for rising bad loans and keep restructuring their operations to cut costs, central bank sources said on Monday.

The outlook for Italy's banking sector remains negative, Moody's said on Monday, citing rapid asset quality deterioration and limited access to market funding. ž

MEDIOBANCA

The bank holds a board meeting expected to kick-start a business review process.

FIAT INDUSTRIAL

CNH Global's special committee said on Monday it would review Fiat Industrial's revised proposal.

* CASSA DEPOSITI E PRESTITI

Italy's state-backed financing body will not run to the rescue of each Italian company that risks falling into foreign hands, its chief executive told the Financial Times.

* INTESA SANPAOLO

Italy's biggest retail bank is mulling to hold an ordinary shareholder meeting at the end of April to vote on governance changes, Il Messaggero reported on Tuesday, adding the Bank of Italy did not like the idea to bring forward the meeting.

* CAMFIN

Holding company GPI could launch a takeover bid on Camfin to shorten the control chain, Il Messaggero reported on Tuesday.

A2A

Moody's downgraded the utility to Baa3 from Baa2 on Monday after its recent acquisition of Edipower, which resulted in a significant increase of A2A's exposure to power generation activities in Italy where margins are under pressure.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The bank said on Monday it was ready to take measures to protect the interests of the bank after Moody's placed its rating under review for a possible downgrade.

IPO

Italian airport operator SEA will pay out up to 70 percent of earnings in dividends, its chairman said on Monday as the group's initial public offering got under way.

