The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
*EURO ZONE CRISIS
Greece's international lenders failed for the second week
running to agree how to get the country's debt down to a
sustainable level and will have a third go at resolving their
most intractable problem in six days' time.
After nearly 12 hours of talks through the night during which
myriad options were discussed, euro zone finance ministers, the
International Monetary Fund and the European Central Bank failed
to reach a consensus, without which emergency aid cannot be
disbursed to Athens.
ITALY-SWISS TAX AGREEMENT
Any tax agreement between Italy and Switzerland should not
take the form of an amnesty, Italian Economy Minister Vittorio
Grilli said on Tuesday.
INTESA SANPAOLO, UNICREDIT
Nervous Italian shareholders are toying with the idea of a
tie-up between the country's two biggest banks, Intesa Sanpaolo
and UniCredit, to fend off the threat of a foreign takeover,
sources close to the situation say.
Intesa Sanpaolo banking foundation shareholders have never
talked about a possible merger between Italy's largest retail
bank and peer UniCredit, the chairman of the Carisbo foundation
said on Tuesday.
*PIRELLI, CAMFIN
Two Italian private equity funds confirmed on Tuesday they
are in exclusive talks over a possible partnership with a
holding company that indirectly controls tyremaker Pirelli until
Dec. 15.
Meanwhile an argument between Pirelli Chairman Marco
Tronchetti Provera and the Malacalza family, the second-largest
investor in GPI, another holding that controls Pirelli,
escalated on Tuesday. The Malacalzas accuse Tronchetti of not
having respected the conditions of a shareholders' agreement
governing their investment. It is unclear how this dispute will
impact Tronchetti's talks with the two Italian private equity
funds, Investindustrial and Clessidra.
FINMECCANICA, AVIO
Bankers are preparing up to 2 billion euros of debt to back
a buyout of Avio as private equity owner Cinven
presses ahead with its sale of the airplane parts supplier,
banking sources said on Tuesday.
*RCS MEDIAGROUP
The publisher's board members are meeting on Sunday Nov. 25
to review progress in a turnaround plan, Il Sole-24 Ore
reported.
*ATLANTIA
The highways operator may decide to close the offering on
its retail bond sooner than Dec. 7 deadline, said a person
familiar with the situation. The offer could close by Friday or
Monday, the person said.
IMPREGILO
Two investors in Italy's biggest builder have been put under
investigation on allegations of market-rigging for their role in
a change of control at the company, a judicial source said on
Tuesday.
MEDIOBANCA
The investment bank's board started on Tuesday to define its
industrial plan expected by next summer and which will focus on
stricter risk control and international growth, according to
sources close to the board.
At the meeting, the board did not discuss assets but focused
on the banking business, the sources said.
Il Messaggero reported on Wednesday that the bank's CEO
Alberto Nagel made a presentation that stressed cost cutting in
the new industrial plan, with the goal of building on the bank's
strengths in capital markets and financing.
SEA IPO
The initial share offering of the Milan airport operator is
attracting strong interest from institutional investors, SEA
chairman Giuseppe Bonomi said on Tuesday.
RISANAMENTO
Risanamento said on Tuesday it had renegotiated financing
for around 36 million euros with Banca Nazionale del Lavoro.
ANTICHI PELLETTIERI
The company said on Tuesday it had reached a restructuring
deal with creditor banks including a capital increase reserved
to its lenders.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................