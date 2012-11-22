(Adds details)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
EURO ZONE CRISIS
International lenders are very close to a deal to get
Greece's debt down to a sustainable level, Portugal's Finance
Minister Vitor Gaspar said on Wednesday, after all-night
negotiations failed to clinch an accord for a second week
running.
Euro zone finance ministers, the International Monetary Fund
and the European Central Bank will meet again next Monday to try
to work out how to get Greece's debt down to a sustainable
level.
The Italian government signed a deal with employers and
unions that will unblock 2.1 billion euros set aside to allow
tax breaks on productivity bonuses over the 2013-15 period.
Union CGIL rejected the deal.
ITALIAN BANKS
The Bank of Italy said on Wednesday it was broadening the
eligible collateral Italian lenders can put up to receive funds
at European Central Bank refinancing operations.
Starting from Nov. 26, the Italian central bank will accept
as eligible collateral domestic loans worth a minimum of 100,000
euros ($128,200), down from a previous threshold of 500,000
euros, the bank said in a statement.
TELECOM ITALIA
The executive committee of the telecom group meets on
Thursday to consider a potential investment by Egyptian tycoon
Naguib Sawiris and the spin-off of its fixed line network.
LOTTOMATICA
The Italian gaming company said on Wednesday its board had
approved the launch of a senior unsecured bond for up to 500
million euros ($640.95 million).
*FIAT INDUSTRIAL
Tractor maker CNH Global N.V. said overnight a
special board committee had come out in favor of a sweetened
offer from Italy's Fiat Industrial to buy out minority
shareholders who own 12 percent of CNH for about $1.5 billion.
*INTESA SANPAOLO
Shareholders appear to have failed to reach a consensus
about bringing forward to early next year the appointment of a
new supervisory board, Corriere della Sera said on Thursday.
ADR, ATLANTIA
Benetton's family holding Sintonia will launch a capital
increase od 220 million euros which Singapore's sovereign wealth
fund will subscribe, Il Sole 24 ore said. The capital hike will
be used to cut debt.
ADR is waiting for the government to formally approve its
tariff contract with ENAC, which would pave the way for it to
make long-delayed investments at Rome's airports. The deadline
for the government approval is Dec.31.
Il Sole also said Sintonia's financial shareholders, the
Singapore fund and Goldman Sachs, were pushing for a merger
between Atlantia and ADR.
*IPO
A war of words between Milan airport operator SEA and
shareholder F2i could put in question SEA's IPO, several
newspapers said on Thursday.
SMALL AND MID CAPS
SCREEN SERVICE BROADCASTING TECHNOLOGIES
The Italian broadcasting equipment maker asked its main
shareholder Screen Group SpA and French-owned Monte Bianco to
lend the company 3 million euros each to help it resume its
business while it negotiates with banks the repayment of debt.
Monte Bianco, controlled by French investment company HLD,
launched a 30.5 million euro takeover bid for Screen Service in
October.
Main currency report:...............................