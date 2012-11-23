The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy.
EURO ZONE CRISIS
European Council President Herman Van Rompuy adjourned a
summit of EU leaders to discuss a new seven-year budget early on
Friday to allow time for heads of state and government to study
a revised set of proposals, officials said.
Luxembourg's Yves Mersch won a position on the European
Central Bank's Executive Board on Friday after months of dispute
with European Parliament legislators who objected to his
appointment because of a lack of women in the bank's senior
ranks.
ITALY CRISIS
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti cannot be a candidate in
next year's parliamentary election as he is a Senator for life,
but he could be involved in forming a government afterwards,
President Giorgio Napolitano said on Thursday.
* TELECOM ITALIA
Telecom Italia's Brazilian unit Tim Participacoes
could hold a board meeting on Dec. 4 to discuss the company's
new strategy in the country, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.
* FINMECCANICA
Il Messaggero said CEO Giuseppe Orsi is flying to Munich
today for a meeting at Siemens over the offer for
AnsaldoEnergia.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Italy's government is set to take a bigger stake than
originally expected in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena after the
European Commission demanded changes to a state aid scheme for
the country's third biggest lender.
UNICREDIT
UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank in terms of assets, was on
Thursday facing court action relating to sales of derivatives
products sold to a local administration in northern Italy.
INTESA SANPAOLO
Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo said that 83
percent of the demand for the 1.25 billion euro benchmark bond
it launched on Thursday came from foreign institutional
investors.
LUXOTTICA
Italy's Luxottica has bought 40 percent of the
unlisted 900-store Salmoiraghi & Vigano chain of eyewear shops,
Italian daily La Repubblica reported on Friday, marking
Luxottica's entry into Europe's retail market.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI, UNIPOL,
FONDIARIA SAI
Italy's Antitrust authority on Thursday said it opened an
investigation into possible anti-competitive practices by
several insurers over providing accident coverage to local
public transport agencies.
Non-binding offers for Generali's Swiss unit Banca BSI are
expected in January, MF said.
ERG
Italian energy company ERG said on Friday it had
decided to withdraw from a project to build a gas storage plant
in the north of Italy.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................