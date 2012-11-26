The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
ITALIAN POLITICS
Pier Luigi Bersani, head of Italy's Democratic Party, will
face his main rival Matteo Renzi in a runoff next week to pick
the centre-left candidate to fight to succeed Mario Monti as
prime minister following a first round of a primary vote.
With almost half the results counted, Bersani led with about
44 percent, ahead of Renzi, the youthful mayor of Florence, who
was campaigning as a moderniser, at around 36 percent, according
to party officials.
ITALY'S ECONOMY
Italy is expected to start recovering from a deep recession
in mid-2013, Economy MInister Vittorio Grilli told La Stampa
newspaper on Sunday.
EURO ZONE
Euro zone finance ministers and the International Monetary
Fund will seek to unfreeze the second bailout package for Greece
on Monday, but they first need to agree if some of the official
loans to Athens might eventually be forgiven to cut Greek debt.
Separatists in Spain's Catalonia won regional elections on
Sunday but failed to get the resounding mandate they need to
push convincingly for a referendum on independence.
EUROPEAN BANKS
European banks have asked the European Commission to
postpone the introduction of tougher global bank capital rules
by a year to 2014 after U.S. regulators delayed application of
the new requirements.
TELECOM ITALIA
Telecom Italia has not taken part in a formal sale process
for Vivendi's Brazilian telecom operator GVT but says
it is a "strategically interesting asset" that would complement
its operations in the Latin American country, Chairman Franco
Bernabe told Corriere della Sera on Friday.
PRIVATE EQUITY
Aston Martin stands at the centre of an international
takeover battle after Indian motors group Mahindra trumped an
Italian bid by buyout group InvestIndustrial for half of the
British luxury car maker.
FINMECCANICA
According to Il Sole 24 Ore on Saturday, Germany's Siemens
would value Ansaldo Energia 1.3 billion euros,
meaning Finmeccanica could pocket around 715 million euros from
the sale of its 55 percent stake in the power engineering unit.
A counter offer from the strategic fund of state-backed holding
CDP is said to be lower.
* GENERALI
Company to hold board meeting on Dec. 4 together with
newly-formed group management committee. The executive committee
will hold end-year meeting on Dec. 7, according to Corriere
della Sera.
According to Affari & Finanza, stakes in Generali that are
due to be put on the blocks by Fondiaria-SAI,
Mediobanca and the Bank of Italy in the coming months
could tempt either IntesaSanpaolo or banking foundation
Fondazione Cariplo.
RCS MEDIAGROUP
Board members of the publisher of Corriere della Sera and
CEO Pietro Scott Jovane met on Sunday to discuss a new business
plan. The publisher aims to boost revenues from its digital
business from 5 percent of sales to 20 percent, possibly through
acquisitions. In order to cut its debt, the group is assessing
whether to sell assets or to boost its capital through a
combination of share and bond issues, Corriere reported on
Monday.
MEDIASET, BENETTON
The Benetton family's private equity fund 21 Investimenti
wants to sell its 51 percent stake in The Space Cinema, a
network of movie theatres, and has asked Citi to look for a
buyer, Il Messaggero said. Mediaset's Medusa Multisala too could
decide to sell its 49 percent holding, it said.
A2A
The regional utility company plans to sell its 25.7 percent
stake in Metroweb for around 60 million euros with a deal
expected by Christmas, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday. Under the
agreement, the strategic fund of state-backed holding Cassa
Depositi e Prestiti will take a 46.2 percent stake in the F2i
Reti Tlc holding that controls Metroweb.
IPO
The head of infrastructure investment fund F2i, a key
shareholder in IPO candidate Milan airport operator SEA, has
written a more conciliatory letter to the city of Milan, saying
it hopes the final price of the share offer will be satisfactory
for all those involved, several newspapers reported on Sunday.
BUZZI UNICEM
The cement maker has raised its holding in its German unit
Dyckerhoff to 96.6 percent, paving the way for a
possible squeeze-out of minority investors.
POP MILANO
Talks with trade unions on planned lay-offs are complex but
the bank is confident a deal will be reached, said the chairman
of its supervisory board, Filippo Annunziata.
