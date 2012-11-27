The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

EURO ZONE

Euro zone finance ministers and the International Monetary Fund clinched agreement on reducing Greece's debt on Monday in a breakthrough to release urgently needed loans to keep the near-bankrupt economy afloat.

After 12 hours of talks at their third meeting in as many weeks, Greece's international lenders agreed on a package of measures to reduce Greek debt by 40 billion euros, cutting it to 124 percent of gross domestic product by 2020.

ITALY DEBT

The Italian treasury sells 2.5-3.5 billion euros of zero coupon bonds and 0.5-1.0 billion euros of two eurozone index-linked fixed rate bonds.

TELECOM ITALIA

Egyptian entrepreneur Naguib Sawiris aims to shake up debt-laden Telecom Italia and steer it towards expansion in Brazil if shareholders warm up to his proposal for a 3 billion euro cash infusion.

* The sale of the group's media arm Telecom Italia Media will likely be delayed by several months, La Repubblica said.

ENI

Italy's Eni announced plans on Monday to sell down further its stake in Portuguese energy company Galp Energia as the oil and gas major presses ahead with plans to focus cash on upstream development.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The mid-sized bank will grow on a standalone basis, its chairman Andrea Bonomi told Corriere della Sera. He said talks with trade unions on job cuts were going ahead with a positive approach.

FINMECCANICA

Talks with German group Siemens over a sale of its Ansaldo Energia unit have not made any progress after a visit of Finmeccanica's head to Germany, Il Messaggero reported.

* RCS MEDIAGROUP

The publisher will hold an extraordinary board meeting on Dec. 5 to discuss a draft business plan, the proposal of a capital hike and the appointment of new managers, Il Messaggero reported. According to the daily, RCS has funding needs for around 700 million euros, part of which could be filled through a capital increase.

* ENEL GREEN POWER SPA

The energy company has signed an agreement with the European Investment Bank, under which EIB commits to issue a loan for an overall 160 million euros, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

ATLANTIA

Demand for the 1 billion-euro retail bond the motorway operator closed on Friday exceeded 2.5 billion euros, the company said in a statement on Monday.

HERA

Moody's confirmed Hera's Baa1 rating with a negative outlook, the ratings agency said.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................