The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
EURO ZONE
Euro zone finance ministers and the International Monetary
Fund clinched agreement on reducing Greece's debt on Monday in a
breakthrough to release urgently needed loans to keep the
near-bankrupt economy afloat.
After 12 hours of talks at their third meeting in as many
weeks, Greece's international lenders agreed on a package of
measures to reduce Greek debt by 40 billion euros, cutting it to
124 percent of gross domestic product by 2020.
ITALY DEBT
The Italian treasury sells 2.5-3.5 billion euros of zero
coupon bonds and 0.5-1.0 billion euros of two eurozone
index-linked fixed rate bonds.
TELECOM ITALIA
Egyptian entrepreneur Naguib Sawiris aims to shake up
debt-laden Telecom Italia and steer it towards expansion in
Brazil if shareholders warm up to his proposal for a 3 billion
euro cash infusion.
* The sale of the group's media arm Telecom Italia Media
will likely be delayed by several months, La Repubblica said.
ENI
Italy's Eni announced plans on Monday to sell down further
its stake in Portuguese energy company Galp Energia as
the oil and gas major presses ahead with plans to focus cash on
upstream development.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
The mid-sized bank will grow on a standalone basis, its
chairman Andrea Bonomi told Corriere della Sera. He said talks
with trade unions on job cuts were going ahead with a positive
approach.
FINMECCANICA
Talks with German group Siemens over a sale of
its Ansaldo Energia unit have not made any progress after a
visit of Finmeccanica's head to Germany, Il Messaggero reported.
* RCS MEDIAGROUP
The publisher will hold an extraordinary board meeting on
Dec. 5 to discuss a draft business plan, the proposal of a
capital hike and the appointment of new managers, Il Messaggero
reported. According to the daily, RCS has funding needs for
around 700 million euros, part of which could be filled through
a capital increase.
* ENEL GREEN POWER SPA
The energy company has signed an agreement with the European
Investment Bank, under which EIB commits to issue a loan for an
overall 160 million euros, the company said in a statement on
Tuesday.
ATLANTIA
Demand for the 1 billion-euro retail bond the motorway
operator closed on Friday exceeded 2.5 billion euros, the
company said in a statement on Monday.
HERA
Moody's confirmed Hera's Baa1 rating with a negative
outlook, the ratings agency said.
