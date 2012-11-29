The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

ITALY BOND YIELDS FALL

Italy paid less than 1 percent to sell 7.5 billion euros of six-month bills on Wednesday, its lowest in more than two years and a far cry from the 6.5 percent it paid exactly a year ago when investors were fretting over an Italian default.

A deal on the next tranche of Greek aid and the underlying support offered by the European Central Bank emboldened investors at an auction on Wednesday that saw yield fall to levels seen before the sovereign debt crisis engulfed Italy.

U.S. FISCAL CLIFF European shares pared losses in afternoon trading on Wednesday after U.S. House Speaker John Boehner said he was optimistic that a deal on the U.S. "fiscal cliff" of tax rises and spending cuts could be reached.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

The publishing company said at the request of stock market regulator Consob it will present its new business plan on Dec. 19, and that it's "still being formulated and there have been no final decisions made." The stock has risen in recent days on speculation that the new business plan will result in lower debt.

PIAGGIO

Italian scooter maker Piaggio said on Wednesday it signed a seven-year, 60 million euro loan with the European Investment Bank (EIB) to fund research and development projects in Italy from 2013 to 2015.

TELECOM ITALIA The phone company may still enter the race to buy Vivendi's GVT broadband unit in Brazil if the French group lowers its price expectations, people familiar with the situation told Reuters.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italy's third-biggest lender has asked for an extra 500 million euros ($647 million) state aid citing a possible hit on its capital from past deals.

FIAT INDUSTRIAL

Morgan Stanley cuts the construction and farming equipment maker's stock to equal weight from over weight.

