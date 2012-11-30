The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

EURO ZONE

Greece has yet to decide how much to offer bondholders under a debt buyback plan that is central to its international bailout deal, but the price is likely to vary depending on the bond, a Greek finance official said on Thursday.

A country should be allowed to leave the euro zone if it so wishes without having to quit the European Union as well, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was quoted by a German newspaper on Friday as saying.

PIRELLI, CAMFIN

Italian funds Investindustrial and Clessidra may try a mediation between Pirell's head Marco Tronchetti Provera and shareholder Malacalza as they press ahead with possible a reorganisation plan which may ultimately see Camfin merged with Pirelli following a public tender offer on Camfin.

La Repubblica reported that negotiations also concern eventual terms for an exit of Tronchetti Provera from the group.

* ANSALDO STS

SocGen raises price target to 10 euros from 7.4 euros; rating "buy".

* BUZZI UNICEM

Morgan Stanley cuts Buzzi Unicem to "underweight" from "equalweight"

PININFARINA

Vincent Bollore sees Pininfarina as a long-term partner, the French businessman was quoted as saying by MF newspaper on Thursday. Bollore also said he was looking to float a stake of at least 10 percent stake in his electric vehicle business by October 2013, according to MF.

STEEL

The Italian cabinet will be presented with a plan on Friday to secure the future of Europe's biggest steel plant, the ILVA plant in Taranto, and protect 20,000 jobs, ILVA said in a statement.

IPOs

SEA IPO ends. The order book closes at 1200 GMT. Board meets to set IPO price.

Sea had received orders for less than 40 percent of the shares on offer by Thursday evening, Il Sole 24 Ore and la Repubblica said on Friday without citing their sources.

ECONOMIC INDICATORS Date GMT City Event --------------------------------------------------------------- 30/11 0900 ROME ISTAT, unemployment - October and Q3 30/11 1000 ROME ISTAT, flash CPI and HICP - November. 30/11 1100 ROME ISTAT, producer prices - October.

