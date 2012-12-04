The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
ITALY FINANCES
Italy posted a state sector budget deficit of around 4.3
billion euros in November, narrowing from a deficit of 8.5
billion euros in the same month last year, the Treasury said on
Monday.
TELECOM ITALIA, TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA
Italian private equity fund Clessidra has made an offer to
buy Italy's third-largest commercial broadcaster Telecom Italia
Media, two sources said on Monday.
Tunisian media businessman Tarak Ben Ammar said, in an
invitation to a press conference, he would announce on Wednesday
he had found an international partner, alongside partner TF1,
ready to invest in the media sector in Italy.
* The deadline for the presentation of binding offers for
Telecom Italia Media has been extended to Tuesday 1500 GMT,
Corriere della Sera said.
Several newspapers said Clessidra's and Cairo
Communication's had made or were about to make offers.
La Repubblica said those two offers were well below Telecom
Italia Media's market value, while proposals from Hutchison
Whampoa's and U.S. TV group Discovery Communications
were regarded as less interesting. Il Sole 24 ore said
Clessidra's offer was close to 300 million euros for the whole
company, but Corriere della Sera said it was well below that
amount and only targeted the company's TV channel, like Cairo's.
Corriere also cited sources close to Ben Ammar saying his
investment initiative had nothing to do with Telecom Italia
Media.
FIAT
New car sales in recessionary Italy plunged 20.1 percent in
November from the same month a year ago to 106,491 vehicles,
Italy's Transport Ministry said on Monday.
U.S. auto sales in November raced to a five-year high for
that month on a rebound from storm-ravaged October and the need
to replace aging vehicles, leaving industry executives
optimistic about 2013.
BANKING FOUNDATIONS
Italian banking foundations will pay the Treasury 750
million euros to convert preferred shares they hold in
state-owned financing company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti into
ordinary shares, the CDP head said on Monday.
UNICREDIT
The chairman of Italy's biggest bank by assets, UniCredit,
said on Monday the lender was not worried about a tax evasion
probe involving its German unit HVB.
*FINMECCANICA
France's Safran has mad ean informal offer to acquire
airplane parts supplier Avio, Il Messaggero reported.
*GENERALI
CEO Mario Greco, the general management committee and the
insurer's board meet on Tuesday to discuss the new strategic
plan, several newspapers reported. Il Corriere della Sera said
the plan will include a reorganisation of the group's operations
in Italy.
MAIRE TECNIMONT
The company said on Monday a court had revoked a ruling by
which in October it had ordered the suspension of the payment of
bank guarantees for a total of around 58.1 million euros. The
non-recurring effect of the decision was already fully
considered in the group's interim report, it said.
RISANAMENTO
The real estate company said its board will examine offers
for its Santa Giulia area from the Idea Fimit and Hines funds at
a meeting on Dec. 13.
