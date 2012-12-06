The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
SAIPEM, ENI
The longstanding head of Italy's Saipem resigned
on Wednesday after news that the oil services group was being
investigated for corruption regarding contracts in Algeria.
TELECOM ITALIA
With a board meeting set for Thursday, Telecom Italia
appears to be edging towards a spin-off of its fixed-line
network in a move that could raise up to 5 billion euros to cut
debt, boost broadband investment and potentially revive its
shares.
* TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA
The sale of the Italian broadcaster could be delayed due to
the resignation of Giovanni Stella, Chief Executive of La7 srl,
one of the units of Telecom Italia Media. According to Il
Messaggero, Stella is ready to leave La7 as pressure mounts on
the company to cut costs.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI
Standard & Poor's became the second credit ratings agency to
cut Italian bank Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena to 'junk'
status on Wednesday, saying planned state aid may not be enough
to stop its capital and funding position from worsening.
Italian Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said on Wednesday
he hopes the European Commission will approve the terms on 3.9
billion euros in state loans to Monte Paschi in a few days time.
FINMECCANICA
Political meddling and concern that a foreign owner could
cut jobs is hindering the sale of Italian aerospace and defence
group Finmeccanica's energy and transport subsidiaries, raising
the prospect of a credit downgrade.
* The Italian government would welcome a bid for
AnsaldoEnergia by an Italian group, perhaps backed by the
state-controlled Cassa dei Depositi e Prestiti, Industry
Minister Corrado Passera said on Wednesday.
* Korean group Doosan has filed a non-binding offer for
Finmeccanica's AnsaldoEnergia unit, MF reported on Thursday.
Korean bid would be higher than the offer put on the table by
German Siemens.
ERG
Italian energy group ERG said on Wednesday it had agreed to
buy wind power assets from France's GDF Suez in Italy
and Germany to become Italy's largest wind energy producer.
* The group is mulling the acquisition of a wind farm in
Romania together with its partner Lukoil, ERG CEO Luca Bettonte
said in an interview in MF. He said the group wanted to increase
its presence abroad but did not rule out an interest for the
wind assets of EDF in Italy.
LUXOTTICA, PRADA
Italian eyewear maker Luxottica has renewed its license deal
with luxury goods group Prada to the end of 2018, the two
companies said on Wednesday.
Prada is scheduled to present Q3 results on Thursday.
BANCA GENERALI
Italian asset manager Banca Generali said on Wednesday its
net inflows in November fell 50 percent on the previous month to
51 million euros.
