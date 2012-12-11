The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
ITALIAN POLITICS
German Bund futures opened little changed on Tuesday with
focus for the session likely to fall on Italian politics after
technocrat Prime Minister Mario Monti's weekend decision to
resign early unsettled investors.
European partners urged the next Italian government on
Monday to stick to Prime Minister Mario Monti's reform agenda,
after his decision to resign early and Silvio Berlusconi's
return to frontline politics rattled financial markets.
Centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi reacted angrily on
Monday to negative comments from foreign politicians and media
about his decision to run as a candidate to lead Italy for the
fifth time, calling it an offensive interference in domestic
affairs.
FINMECCANICA
The planned sale of Ansaldo Energia has been pushed back to
the first months of 2013 from the end of the year to give more
time for bids, according to Il Sole 24 Ore on Tuesday.
Italy's state-backed fund Fondo Strategico Italiano and a
group Italian investors are considering raising their offer for
a stake in the Finmeccanica unit, Il Messaggero reported on
Tuesday without citing its sources.
The group of investors is considering investing 160 million
euros for around 26.7 percent in Ansaldo Energia, with an option
to buy another 11 percent stake at the end of 2013, Il
Messaggero said.
CREDITO VALTELLINESE
Moody's reviewed Credito Valtellinese's BAA3-P-3 ratings for
downgrade citing a rapid deteriorating trend of the bank's asset
quality and the bank's low profitability against the background
of the current downturn in Italy.
IMPREGILO
Italy's biggest builder said on Monday the Brazilian
competition regulator had approved the sale of a 19 percent
stake in Brazil-based EcoRodovias.
AUTOGRILL
The world's biggest airport retailer outbid rivals to run
duty free shops at 26 Spanish airports owned by public operator
Aena, including key hubs such as Madrid and tourist destinations
Malaga and Ibiza.
Autogrill expects revenues for over 7 billion euros ($9
billion) in Spain after outbidding rivals to run duty-free shops
at 26 Spanish airports over the 2013-2020 period.
* EXOR, FIAT INDUSTRIAL
Exor said on Tuesday it had signed an accord to vote in
favour of the merger between CNH Global and Fiat
Industrial, of which it owns a stake of 30 percent.