The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ITALY TOBIN TAX

The Italian government proposed on Thursday to double the tax on share transactions, which critics said could harm equity trading in Italy to the benefit of rival financial centres such as London.

Under an amendment inserted in the 2013 budget law, share transactions will be taxed at 0.12 percent of their value from March 2013 and at 0.1 percent from 2014.

EU BANKING SUPERVISION DEAL

European governments clinched a landmark deal on bank supervision and approved long-delayed aid to Greece on Thursday, trumpeting the agreements as signs the bloc is getting a grip on its problems after three years of deep crisis.

FIAT

The automaker will unveil long-awaited plans on Dec. 20 to build two small sports utility vehicles (SUVs) in Italy, the company said on Thursday. [IDn:L5E8NDD6W]

Fiat is in talks with four banks about a possible 1-2 billion euro capital increase next year to buy the 41.5 percent of Chrysler it does not already own, Il Messaggero reported on Friday without citing sources. Fiat declined to comment.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI * Italy's biggest insurer said on Friday its board would not discuss a resolution of its partnership with the Czech PPF group at a board meeting on Friday

Papers said it will approve the acquisition of a remaining 49 percent stake in a venture it has with the Czech PPF group at a board meeting on Friday.

The Bank of Italy is speeding up the transfer of a 4.5 percent stake in Generali to state-controlled CDP and aims to complete the deal before Christmas, papers said. 

ENEL

The group is set to sell real estate worth about 200 million euros, MF said.

PIRELLI

Talks over reorganisation could be delayed beyond tomorrow's deadline, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

MONTE DEI PASCHI

The Italian government has attached a provision freeing 3.9 billion euros ($5.07 billion) in state loans for the bank to its 2013 budget bill with the aim of ensuring its approval before parliament is dissolved, likely before Christmas.

The troubled bank can pay the interest on the bonds it issues to the government, known as "Monti bonds" after Prime Minister Mario Monti, with a mixture of cash, shares issued at market value, and more Monti bonds.

RISANAMENTO The Italian real estate company said it will start exclusive talks with fund Idea Fimit for the sale of the huge Santa Giulia development area on the outskirts of Milan, running until Feb. 15.

TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA

Italy's third-largest commercial broadcaster has mandated its management to look into possible cost cuts after continued weakness in its results and debt levels in November, the company said on Thursday. {ID:nI6E8MC01T] 

