The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
* PRIME MINISTER MONTI'S POLITICAL PLANS TAKE SHAPE
Italian papers reported in unsourced articles on Monday that
Prime Minister Mario Monti told President Giorgio Napolitano he
is standing as the head of a centrist coalition in upcoming
elections.
Italy's Prime Minister has already said he will resign once
Italy passes the next budget law but has yet to say whether he
will run for prime minister in next year's elections - which
many European leaders want him to do.
ITALY DOES NOT NEED ECB AID
Italy can deal with current financial market tension without
asking for the activation of the European Central Bank's
bond-buying scheme, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco told
daily La Stampa on Sunday.
ITALY'S TOBIN TAX
Italian exporters that use derivatives to protect themselves
from exchange rate swings will be exempt from a new levy on
financial transactions, daily paper Il Sole 24 Ore reported on
Saturday.
ENI
The Italian oil and gas company plans to invest $8 billion
in Libya over the next 10 years to develop its upstream business
as it moves to strengthen its grip as the leading international
oil and gas producer in the country.
GENERALI
Bank of Italy board will discuss on Tuesday options to sell
its 4.5 percent stake in Generali as the central bank prepares
to become the watchdog for Italian insurance sector.
The investor who will buy the stake from the Bank of Italy
will not get involved in the insurer's governance and
management, the central bank governor told daily La Stampa on
Sunday without revealing details on the potential buyer.
Generali said on Friday it is to invest around 300 million
euros ($393 million) in the next three years on streamlining
operations and improving profitability in its home turf, part of
a revamp under new CEO Mario Greco.
FINMECCANICA
Italy's Fondo Strategico Italiano (FSI) will present a
binding offer to buy a minority stake in Finmeccanica's
AnsaldoEnergia unit next week, a source close to the deal told
Reuters on Saturday.
General Electric Co is near a deal to acquire Italian
aero-engine supplier Avio, in which Finmeccanica has a minority
stake, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday.
PARMALAT
The Canadian unit of the Italian diary company will have pay
to the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board an additional 72.5
million Canadian dollars ($734.88 million) by Jan. 2, the group
said on Saturday.
Taking into account the provision already made, the food
company said the impact on the consolidated financial statement
will be around 70.4 mln Canadian dollars, equal to 54.8 million
euros.
FIAT
Italian carmaker Fiat SpA rebutted a report that it was set
to raise money from banks to finance its purchase of more of
Chrysler, saying on Friday it had no need for such funds.
FITCH AFFIRMS SOVEREIGN RATING
Fitch affirmed its A- rating on Italy with a negative
outlook on Friday after the agency's last review in July 2012.
The agency said its rating was based on the assumption that
Italy's political stability would not be threatened by the
upcoming election.
BANKS
Fitch Ratings' outlook for the major Italian banks for 2013
remains negative according to a report published on Friday. The
outlook reflects the difficult operating environment for the
Italian banks in the midst of the eurozone crisis. The weak
domestic real economy has caused a sharp rise in impaired loans,
and Fitch expects asset quality to deteriorate further in 2013.
PIRELLI, CAMFIN
Two Italian private equity funds extended the deadline for
talks over a possible financial and business partnership with a
holding company that indirectly controls tyremaker Pirelli, the
companies said in a joint statement on Friday.
FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL
S&P raised its credit rating on Fondiaria-SAI and its
subsidiary Milano Assicurazioni Spa to "BBB" from "BB" with
outlook negative on Friday in light of their planned merger with
insurer Unipol.
RECORDATI
Danish pharmaceutical group Lundbeck said on Friday
it agreed to divest a number of noncore products to Italy's
Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SpA.
CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI
Shareholders' meeting decided to change governance rules in
order to renew the entire board every three year, the Italian
insurer said on Saturday.
IPO
Infrasctructure fund F2i will decide next week whether to
present an offer to buy the 14.56 percent stake of airport
operator SEA the province of Milan will sell through an auction,
Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday.
*LOTTOMATICA
The Italian lottery operator said on Monday its GTECH unit
signed a four-year contract extension with Camelot UK Lotteries,
and expects to receive more than 200 million euros in revenue
over the period.
