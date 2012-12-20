The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
ITALIAN POLITICS
Italy's president gave a strong indication on Wednesday that
next year's election would be held in on February 24, as the
country prepares to replace a technocrat government that has
ruled for over a year.
FINMECCANICA
General Electric is set to sign a deal to buy Italian
aerospace supplier Avio excluding its space division, sources
close to the talks said on Wednesday. Finmeccanica owns around
14 percent of Avio.
The board of the defence group heard a statement from
chairman Giuseppe Orsi on talks to sell non-core assets
including AnsaldoEnergia, a source close to the board said on
Wednesday, without adding details.
An Italian offer led by state-backed private equity fund FSI
for a minority stake in Ansaldo Energia was not considered
convincing enough by the board, which decided to give more time
for an eventual improved Italian bid and for other eventual
offers to materialise, according to several Italian newspapers.
FIAT
Carmaker chairman and CEO will present to Prime Minister
Mario Monti and local authorities new development plan for the
factory in southern Italian town of Melfi on Thursday. The plant
is due to produce two new small car models.
UNIPOL, FONDIARIA, MILANO ASSICURAZIONI
The insurance companies are expected to unveil details about
their planned merger after holding their respective boards on
Thursday. Unipol agreed last January to rescue Fondiaria in a
complex deal that will create a group to compete with Italy's
No. 1 insurer, Assicurazioni Generali.
GENERALI
The Bank of Italy announced officially on Wednesday it would
transfer its 4.5 percent stake in Assicurazioni Generali
to Italy's state-backed fund Fondo Strategico Italiano
(FSI) in exchange for shares in FSI. The fund has then agreed to
sell the Generali stake at the market price.
* BANCA MONTE PASCHI
An agreement with banking unions over redundancies at the
bank is near, Il Corriere della Sera reported on Thursday.
RCS MEDIAGROUP, FIAT
Italian carmaker Fiat would take part into a capital
increase at Italian publisher RCS Mediagroup if the
plan is convincing, Fiat Chairman John Elkann said on Thursday.
Fiat SpA owns 10.5 percent in the Italian publisher.
The media company said on Wednesday it will need a large
injection of capital to accelerate its digital transition.
The journalists at RCS's Il Corriere della Sera called for a
"significant" capital increase, new editorial guidelines and new
marketing solutions for the relaunch of the Italian newspaper,
according to a statement in the paper on Thursday.
ATLANTIA, SOCIETA' AUTOSTRADALI E SERVIZI
Weak traffic volumes will continue over the next
12 months, said Moody's Investors Service in a special comment
published on Wednesday. Among the issuers most exposed to
traffic declines there are Italian toll road operators
Atlantia and SIAS, Moody's said.
ENEL
The Italian energy group wants more cash and more time to
build two new units at the Mochovce nuclear plant in Slovakia,
the country's prime minister said, describing the Italian
utility's demands as "unacceptable".